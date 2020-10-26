'1980s called': Joe Biden trolled for saying Russia, not China, is biggest security threat to America

US President Donald Trump's Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Monday said that he thinks the biggest security threat to America is Russia.

"I think the biggest threat to America right now in terms of breaking up our-- our security and our alliances is Russia. Secondly, I think that the biggest competitor is China. And depending on how we handle that will determine whether we're competitors or we end up being in a more serious competition relating to force," Biden said in an interview with CBS's Norah O'Donnell.

However, after Biden made the remarks, he was trolled by the netizens.

"This is a problem when you are still stuck in the 20th century and refuse to see the present situation. China(CCP) is the biggest threat to all mankind (sic)," wrote one user.

While another one commented, "China has 8x Russia's GDP, 7x the population, and has developed critical market positions in the world's supply chain. They're trying to redraw international borders throughout the South China Sea, hack into major companies and governments for data and IP. China is threat #1 (sic)."

