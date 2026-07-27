19 Arrested After Ontario Police Seize Drugs Worth Over USD 97 Million In One of Canada's Biggest Busts | X - Gunblaze1969

Nineteen people, most of them believed to be of Indian origin, have been arrested after police seized nearly 1.7 tonnes of narcotics worth more than USD 97 million in one of the largest drug busts by weight in Ontario, Canada.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the intelligence-led investigation, codenamed Project Bay, dismantled an alleged drug trafficking network that used commercial transport routes to smuggle narcotics into Canada. While 19 suspects have been arrested, two others remain absconding.

Many of those arrested are truck drivers allegedly recruited to transport illicit consignments across the Canada-US border. Those arrested include Gagandip Thindal, 27, Simranjit Singh, 32, Kanwarpal Kular, 32, Jatinderpal Singh, 39, Jasvinder Sohi, 55, Tejwinder Sandhu, 29, Harjwinder Sandhu, 33, Haninderpal Grewal, 34, Tarminder Singh, 19, Avtar Sahota, 54, Gundeep Tariwal, 32, Mehakpreet Singh, 24, and Karandeep Singh, 27.

Ontario police, CBSA make $139M drug and weapons bust https://t.co/fJeQniAUct via @YouTube



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Investigation began in January

According to the OPP, the investigation began in January 2025 after the Windsor Police Service launched a probe into drug trafficking. The Canada Border Services Agency joined the investigation the following month before the inquiry expanded to include the OPP and several other law enforcement agencies.

Investigators alleged that the network operated through a broker-style model in the commercial transportation sector, using established logistics links to arrange for drivers to knowingly transport illicit consignments concealed within legitimate supply chains across the international border.

Between June 25 and July 20, police executed 22 search warrants at homes and businesses in Windsor, Corunna, LaSalle, Brampton, Kleinburg, Markham and Caledon.

Drugs, firearms and cash seized

Authorities seized about 973 kg of cocaine, 660 kg of methamphetamine, 49 kg of opium, 230 oxycodone tablets, 17 firearms, about 80,000 Canadian dollars and USD 10,000 in cash, high-end jewellery, money counters, 43 mobile phones, six laptops and a vehicle.

The OPP said the estimated street value of the drugs exceeded 139 million Canadian dollars (approximately USD 97 million), describing it as "one of the largest drug busts by weight in Ontario".

OPP Chief Superintendent Mike Stoddart described the seizure as a significant blow to organised crime, saying "the operation had disrupted the cross-border flow of illegal drugs and firearms and prevented substantial harm to communities across Ontario."