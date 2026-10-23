14 Indians Aboard Yacht Involved In Incident Off Yemen Coast Safe, Embassy Confirms | X / ANI

All 14 Indian nationals aboard a yacht involved in an incident off Yemen’s coast are safe, the Indian Embassy confirmed on Friday, amid reports that Saudi forces had targeted the vessel in the Red Sea.

The embassy said the Indians were believed to be near Hodeidah in Yemen and assured that it would continue efforts to ensure their safety and well-being.

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Houthis Claim Saudi Forces Targeted Yacht

According to Arab media reports on Thursday, Yemen’s Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that Saudi forces had targeted the yacht near Yuqar Island, off the Yemeni coast in the Red Sea.

Saree said the vessel was carrying 14 Indian nationals and claimed that Houthi forces were conducting rescue operations. He added that further details would be released later.

However, the Indian Embassy has not confirmed who was responsible for the reported attack.

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Indian Embassy In Touch With Parties To Establish Facts

“Reports suggest that all 14 Indian nationals are safe and located around Hodeidah in Yemen,” the Indian mission posted on social media on Friday.

“We will continue to work for ensuring their well-being,” it added.

The embassy had earlier said it was contacting various parties to “establish circumstances and facts” surrounding the incident.

On Thursday, the mission said it was gathering information about the yacht and would extend all possible assistance to safeguard the Indians on board.

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Incident Comes Amid Rising Regional Tensions

The incident comes amid escalating hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with both sides reportedly targeting each other’s facilities and infrastructure.

The tensions have also affected Indian nationals in the region. On Wednesday, an Indian national was killed and three others were injured in two separate attacks targeting a major airport and an oil field in Saudi Arabia.

The Indian Embassy said it would continue working to ensure the well-being of the 14 nationals involved in the yacht incident.