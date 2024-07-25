128K Singapore Borrowers’ Data At Risk, As Hackers Breach Third-Party System; Phishing Alert Issued

Hackers accessed the borrower database of a dozen licensed moneylenders in Singapore. Representative photo courtesy: Pixabay/cliff1126 |

Hackers have breached the IT system of third-party vendor Ezynetic, accessing the personal data of about 128,000 Singapore borrowers who gave the information to licensed moneylenders (LMLs).

A statement issued today by the Singapore Ministry of Law confirmed the breach and listed the 12 licensed moneylenders whose borrower database was hacked. These lenders are:

Ban King Credit (S) Pte Ltd

Credit 21 Pte Ltd

Lending Bee Pte Ltd

Katong Credit Pte Ltd

Credit Thirty3 Pte Ltd

GS Credit Pte Ltd

1AP Capital Pte Ltd

Creditmaster Pte Ltd

BST Credit Pte Ltd

U Credit (Pte) Ltd

Horison Credit Pte Ltd

Credit Matters Pte Ltd

The law ministry statement said: “Ezynetic’s system, which is not hosted on or linked to the Government’s network, was accessed by a malicious actor and data was leaked. The data contains personal identifiable information belonging to an estimated 128,000 clients of the 12 LMLs. Data of the remaining 8 LMLs who use Ezynetic’s services was not affected.”

Borrowers are being contacted by their LMLs and being asked to “stay vigilant against possible phishing scams” following the data breach.

Stating that the ministry took “a serious view of the data breach”, the statement informed the public that the matter was being investigated along with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Personal Data Protection Commission.