128K Singapore Borrowers’ Data At Risk, As Hackers Breach Third-Party System; Phishing Alert Issued

Hackers have breached the IT system of third-party vendor Ezynetic, accessing the personal data of about 128,000 Singapore borrowers who gave the information to licensed moneylenders (LMLs).
A statement issued today by the Singapore Ministry of Law confirmed the breach and listed the 12 licensed moneylenders whose borrower database was hacked. These lenders are:
Ban King Credit (S) Pte Ltd
Credit 21 Pte Ltd
Lending Bee Pte Ltd
Katong Credit Pte Ltd
Credit Thirty3 Pte Ltd
GS Credit Pte Ltd
1AP Capital Pte Ltd
Creditmaster Pte Ltd
BST Credit Pte Ltd
U Credit (Pte) Ltd
Horison Credit Pte Ltd
Credit Matters Pte Ltd
The law ministry statement said: “Ezynetic’s system, which is not hosted on or linked to the Government’s network, was accessed by a malicious actor and data was leaked. The data contains personal identifiable information belonging to an estimated 128,000 clients of the 12 LMLs. Data of the remaining 8 LMLs who use Ezynetic’s services was not affected.”
Borrowers are being contacted by their LMLs and being asked to “stay vigilant against possible phishing scams” following the data breach.
Stating that the ministry took “a serious view of the data breach”, the statement informed the public that the matter was being investigated along with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Personal Data Protection Commission.
