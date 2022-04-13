1,026 Ukrainian Marine troops surrendered in Mariupol, claims Russia's defence ministry

Russian Defence Ministry Wednesday claimed that over a thousand Ukrainian Marine soldiers have surrendered in the besieged city of Mariupol.

"In the city of Mariupol... 1,026 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th marine brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered," the ministry said in a statement, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The ministry said that the soldiers surrendered near the "Mariupol Metallurgical Plant named after Illich", a large steel factory.

Giving further data the ministry said that among the surrendered troops were 162 officers and 47 women soldiers, adding that over 100 have been wounded.

Earlier in the day, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ardent supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also said more than 1,000 marines had surrendered.

"Within Azovstal at the moment there are about 200 wounded who cannot receive any medical assistance," Kadyrov said in a Telegram post.

According to a Reuters report, Russian television on Tuesday showed images of what it said were marines giving themselves up at Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:56 PM IST