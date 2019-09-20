1 killed, 5 injured in Washington shooting

Washington: At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting in the US capital of Washington D.C., authorities said.

According to media reports, the incident took place on Thursday night on Columbia Road Northwest. The Motive for the shooting has not been clear said Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Emerman. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and looking for camera footage,” Emerman said.

There were a total of six victims 5 men and 1 woman out of which two were considered critical and other injuries ranged from serious to minor but all will survive the injury.

The shooting started at just two miles (three km) from the White House on Thursday night about 10 p.m. and happed outside an apartment building.

Washington DC has been grappling with gun violence. As before this on August 23, there have been 112 murders which have rise from the same date last year.