 1 Dead, Several Injured In Roller Coaster Incident At Six Flags Over Georgia Near Atlanta, Police Launch Probe | Video
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HomeWorld1 Dead, Several Injured In Roller Coaster Incident At Six Flags Over Georgia Near Atlanta, Police Launch Probe | Video

1 Dead, Several Injured In Roller Coaster Incident At Six Flags Over Georgia Near Atlanta, Police Launch Probe | Video

One person died and several others were injured in an incident involving a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia near Atlanta on Monday. Police are investigating the incident, while the theme park said it is cooperating with local authorities. The cause remains unknown.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 08:32 AM IST
1 Dead, Several Injured In Roller Coaster Incident At Six Flags Over Georgia Near Atlanta, Police Launch Probe | Video
1 Dead, Several Injured In Roller Coaster Incident At Six Flags Over Georgia Near Atlanta, Police Launch Probe | Video | X / @Complex

Austell: One person has died and several others were injured in an incident involving a Six Flags roller coaster Monday afternoon in Georgia, according to police.

The incident took place at Six Flags Over Georgia, about 15 miles (24 kilometres) northwest of Atlanta, according to the Cobb County Police Department. Detectives with the department's major crimes unit will investigate the incident.

Officials did not confirm how the person died or what caused the others to be injured.

Six Flags responds to incident

A Six Flags spokesperson said the park and local authorities responded immediately and that they are fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today,” the spokesperson said.

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Last month, Six Flags Magic Mountain, in southern California, announced that it was retiring its famous X2 roller coaster amid lawsuits alleging serious brain injury caused by the ride. Six Flags recently settled a wrongful-death lawsuit from the family of a 22-year-old man who died after riding the coaster in 2022, and three more lawsuits alleging traumatic brain injuries were filed last week.

Last year, a 32-year-old man died after riding a high-speed roller coaster at the Universal Epic Universe theme park in Florida. He died from blunt impact injuries and his death was ruled accidental.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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