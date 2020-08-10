1 dead, others including children trapped as gas explosion flattens houses in USA's Baltimore

There has been a slew of explosions, attacks and other disasters over the last few days, and on Monday yet another incident was added to the list. A major explosion tore through a neighbourhood in USA's Baltimore, levelling several houses.

According to a CNN report, the incident happened in a residential area, and several people, including children are trapped.

The Baltimore City Fire Department took to Twitter stating that it was a major gas explosion. One person, they said, had died while two others were seriously injured.

"On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more," read the tweet.