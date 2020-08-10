1 dead, others including children trapped as gas explosion flattens houses in USA's Baltimore

There has been a slew of explosions, attacks and other disasters over the last few days, and on Monday yet another incident was added to the list. A major explosion tore through a neighbourhood in USA's Baltimore, levelling several houses.
According to a CNN report, the incident happened in a residential area, and several people, including children are trapped.
The Baltimore City Fire Department took to Twitter stating that it was a major gas explosion. One person, they said, had died while two others were seriously injured.
"On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more," read the tweet.
The CNN report adds that firefighters and medical units have been called to the scene, and that the city's Mayor was headed to a meeting to discuss the incident. The Fire Department had tweeted that a press briefing was forthcoming.
Rescue operations are underway.
Further details awaited.
