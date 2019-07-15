World Cup2019: Two fine gentlemen

New Delhi: Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum on Sunday praised compatriot, skipper Kane Williamson and England captain Eoin Morgan ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

McCullum, who led New Zealand to the final of the 2015 edition, in an Instagram post called both Williamson and Morgan as two fine gentlemen. He further conveyed his fondness for both."Two very fine gentlemen. Much love for them both," McCullum wrote. England, the hosts, took 27 years to reach in the final of the marquee tournament. Having failed on three occasions - in 1979, 1987 and 1992, this English side displayed a new brand of cricket.

Under the leadership of Morgan, England team believes in being aggressive, taking the bowlers to cleaners, scoring highest possible total and producing nasty bouncers with commendable pace. New Zealand entered in their second consecutive World Cup final after defeating the table-toppers India. With the surprising win, the Kiwis forced the world to believe in the unpredictable nature of the game and anybody can beat anybody regardless who holds the tag of favourites.

Lord's witnessed a first-time winner, a country that has never lifted the coveted World Cup. After 45 days with 10 best teams competing in a league format, it has come down to the final between England and New Zealand.