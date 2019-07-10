India vs New Zealand 1st Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma gone for 1, dismissed by Henry

<p>Brilliant ball by Matt Henry and Hitman is back in the pavilion just for 1 run. Rohit poking, the outside edge to Latham, who takes a good low grab. </p><p>Rohit c Latham b Matt Henry 1(4)</p>.Cricket Score - India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 1st Semi-Final: IND - 10/3 (6 Over).<p>New Zealand have made one change in their line-up Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Tim Southee. India have also made one change to their playing XI. Yuzvendra Chahal has been included in place of Kuldeep Yadav.</p><p><strong>Playing XIs: </strong></p><p><strong>New Zealand:</strong> Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult </p><p><strong>India: </strong>Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, M.S. Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>