Australia vs England World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Score after 7 overs, AUS 15/3

<p>After 7 overs Australia managed to make 15 runs with 3 wickets loss, Aaron Finch out on duck (lbw) ball by Jofra Archer - Finch lbw b Jofra Archer 0 (1). Second wicket David Warner managed to make 9 runs for the team and caught by Bairstow ball by Woakes - Warner c Bairstow b Woakes 9 (11). Third Wicket Handscomb replaced by Usman Khawaja (retired from tournament) bowled by Woakes - Handscomb b Woakes 4 (12)</p><p>4-1 (Aaron Finch, 1.1), 10-2 (David Warner, 2.4), 14-3 (Peter Handscomb, 6.1).</p>.Cricket Score - Australia vs England World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: AUS - 15/3 (7 Overs).<p><strong>Teams:</strong></p><p><strong>England</strong> (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood</p><p><strong>Australia</strong> (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon</p>