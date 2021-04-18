World Earth Day 2021: How the youth have taken up cudgels to make our planet a safer place

After actively lobbying state governments in India to follow Italy’s move to mandate climate education in schools, Licypriya’s efforts finally saw success. The state governments of Rajasthan and Gujarat confirmed that they will implement mandatory climate education for the 2020–21 academic year. The move also makes them the first in Asia to move in this direction.

Popular Hindi film actor Bhumi Pednekar joined hands with Licypriya to raise awareness as well. “I will do whatever it takes to bring conversation to the forefront. We owe it to the next generations who will inhabit this planet. We owe it to this planet because it sustains us,” said Bhumi.

Upcycling plastic waste

When COVID-19 cases were on the rise in Kerala, and several COVID Care Centres and treatment facilities were being set up, generating a corresponding demand for beds, mattresses, etc., social entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon thought of making mattresses from personal protective equipment (PPE) waste after she learnt that PPE manufacturing units were facing difficulties in disposing off the factory waste. Her unique bedrolls addressed the supply shortage in her area. The bedrolls are hygienic, lightweight, cost-effective and easier to disinfect, a necessity in situations like the current pandemic.

This was the perfect idea for plastic waste disposal in COVID times as a significant amount of waste remains uncollected and ends up in natural water bodies like seas and oceans or in waste dumps on land, polluting the soil.

In Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site, large amounts of plastic waste is generated due to tourist foot-falls. Rupjyoti Saikia Gogoi, a local, came up with a solution: Weaving plastic waste in traditional handlooms and creating daily use products such as table mats, handbags, doormats, etc.