With Breaking qualifying as medal sport in 2024 Paris Olympics, a look at what is means for young aspirants

“For the last 13 years I have been training in Hip-Hop, as well as Breaking. After I heard the news of inclusion of Breaking as a sport into the Games, I have decided to dedicate myself completely to this sport,” says 29-year-old Kolhapur boy Vaibhav Patil, who is working with a courier firm in Mumbai. He always dreamt of participating in the World Breaking Championship, and now feels Olympics is an added dimension to his aspirations. It may be recalled, that during the World Breaking Championship held in 2019 at Nanjing, besides India, there were 65 other countries that were represented and it saw participation from countries like Kazakhstan, Rwanda and Bhutan.

“It is nothing, but a gimmick by IOC to increase their broadcast revenue during the Games by attracting young viewership. Breaking as a sport form according to organisers might help them achieve this target, but it is injustice towards sports like squash which still does not find place in Olympics,” says Amandeep Singh, a squash enthusiast from Bengaluru.

Nick Mathew, Former World Squash Champion, was blunt in condemning the IOC’s call to leave out squash in favour of breakdancing, climbing, skateboarding and surfing. “Skateboarding did not even have a national governing body when it was chosen as an Olympic sport. It shows a massive disconnect from the IOC on the actual infrastructure of the sport. It has to be made accountable,” stated Mathew in his subsequent Tweet after speaking to select media houses.

While acknowledging those who have trouble in accepting Breaking as a sport, Jean-Laurent Bourquin, senior advisor WDSF, through his Tweet has made his stand clear by stating that Breaking is a combination of both sport and art with athletic dimension.