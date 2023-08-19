Will India become a ground for Generative AI startups by 2047? Experts share their take

Everyone knows how generative tools like ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion are making heads turn about the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). While generative AI models were developed outside India, the team included a lot of Indian-origin engineers. So, the question is why isn't India still a ground for generating AI and machine learning models? What needs to be done to get there?

Research and development

Ayush Wadhwa, Founder of Owled Media and Content Creator believes that while it may take some time, India can become a ground for Machine Learning (ML) Models. One of the first steps, according to him, would be to Invest in research and development. “The government can support through funds in development in ML, which will help to develop new technologies and applications,” Wadhwa said.

Echoing the same opinion is Sarvagya Mishra, co-founder and director of SuperBot. “To see Generative AI flourish in India, we must be unwavering in our pursuit of cutting-edge research and development,” Mishra says. “Building a robust ecosystem of technical talent, fostering collaborative platforms, and catalysing research-driven initiatives can propel us forward. The confluence of innovation and education will yield a breed of engineers and scientists capable of steering this nascent field towards resounding success.”

AI and ML in education

One of the next most echoed opinions by experts is the fact that the use of AI and ML should be promoted in education. This can be done by introducing courses in schools and colleges that promote education around AI and ML and not just depend on professional courses. Wadhwa advises that experts in machine learning can host workshops for students, thereby helping create a skilled workforce.

Experts believe that there is a need to create a favourable regulatory framework when it comes to AI and ML development in India. The government can work on campaigns to create awareness around machine learning, which will reduce uncertainty for businesses.

Manas Pal, Co-Founder, PedalStart, said, “Establish clear and supportive regulatory frameworks that address AI-related challenges, including data privacy, ethics, and fairness. This can create a conducive environment for innovation while ensuring responsible AI practices.”

Businesses and academia

On this, industry experts believe that there is a need to foster collaboration between academic institutions and industries to bridge the gap between theoretical research and real-world applications. This collaboration can facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technologies. Balaji Viswanathan, MD and CEO, of Expleo India, said, “Collaborations between academia, industry, and the government will be essential to foster research and development in Generative AI. By capitalizing on its inherent strengths, India can undoubtedly pave the way for a vibrant and thriving Generative AI startup ecosystem by 2047.”

Imtiaz Bellary, Co-founder and Managing Director at Engati said, “First, establishing a robust education system that emphasizes STEM fields and AI-related disciplines will cultivate a skilled workforce. Second, fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and research institutions will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and resources, driving innovation.”

Give wings to the startups

More startups today are coming up in the space of AI and ML. Experts believe that India needs to encourage a culture of entrepreneurship by celebrating success stories, organizing startup events, and promoting a risk-taking mindset. Create an environment where failure is seen as a learning opportunity.

Vinayak Shrivastav, Co-Founder and CEO, VideoVerse, said, “Government is a promising start and lays the groundwork for promoting innovation and experimentation. However, the concerns around funding and conviction from investors remain and this may hinder growth. Nevertheless, the surge of interest in AI has prompted venture funds in India to develop investment strategies in this emerging space, indicating a potential glimmer of hope for India's AI future.”

Aravinth Ramesh, Co-Founder & CTO of HaiVE said, “Generative AI is undeniably a game-changer in the tech landscape. India, with its vast talent reservoir, stands at the cusp of a unique opportunity. Companies like Sama from South Africa have showcased the immense value of human interpreters in refining machine learning, propelling firms like OpenAI to global leadership. Drawing inspiration, India has the potential to not just replicate but 10x that model in the coming years at 1/10x the cost.”

This shows India has the potential to become the ground for AI and ML development by 2047.

Vaibhav Sisinty, Founder & CEO of GrowthSchool, said, “Looking ahead to 2047, I envision an India at the forefront of AI creation. We're packed with talent and passion, and with initiatives like Digital India and Startup India, our ambition is crystal clear. However, we've got challenges too. The tech landscape shifts rapidly, and we need the right resources, capital, and some flexibility in policies to truly excel. Think about the 'Make in India' movement – we should echo that enthusiasm into the world of AI.”

“Our budding startups, especially in machine learning and Generative AI, require a supportive environment. An environment where they can innovate, iterate, and occasionally stumble, but always leap forward. If we rally behind them, the possibilities are endless. I dream of an India where, by 2047, we're not just participants in the AI revolution, but pioneers. I have an unshakeable belief in the potential of our country's talent, and by 2047 I see India leading the global AI narrative.”

