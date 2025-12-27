Why These Indian Albums Stood Out In 2025

Since it’s that ‘best of’ time of the year, here’s this columnist's attempt to shortlist Indian albums, based on personal choice. No algorithms, views or Instagram following have been considered. Only full-length albums or EPs produced by Indian or Indian-origin musicians, released from January 1 to December 15, 2025, are included. Even though some fabulous singles were heard, there were too many releases which cluttered the market.

Let’s begin with Hindi film music. The genre didn’t have a great year, and among the commercial theatrical releases, only Saiyaara (multiple music directors) and Chhaava (A.R. Rahman) make it to the slot. Saiyaara has a wonderful title track, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung soulfully by Faheem Abdullah. Music directors Vishal Mishra, The Rish, Mithoon and Sachet-Parampara chip in with romantic and sad numbers.

Chhaava may be far from Rahman’s best, but has gems in Zinda Rahe, sung by Hiral Veradia and Rahman himself, and Jaane Tu, in two versions by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. There are some energetic numbers, but lack lasting impact.

On the OTT front, there is the brilliant Songs Of Paradise, a Hindi film with Kashmiri songs composed by Abhay Rustum Sopori and sung by Masrat Un Nissa. Though non-Kashmiris may not understand the lyrics, the melodies are simply catchy. Beginners may check Dil Tsooran and Vesiye Gulan.

In the non-film space, the four albums nominated for the 2026 Grammy awards are obvious recommendations. These are fusion band Shakti’s Mind Explosion, which marked their 50th anniversary, sitar exponent Anoushka Shankar’s Chapter III: We Return To Light, composer Siddhant Bhatia’s Sounds Of Kumbha, inspired by the Kumbha Mela, and Indo-American pianist Charu Suri’s instrumental Shayan.

There are other albums, which may not cater to the Grammy taste-ear-buds but are noteworthy in their own right. Classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty went indie, teaming up with composer Shantanu Moitra to produce six fabulous songs on Pankh. From the opener Baithi Hoon to the finale Tarana, this is a masterpiece. What was also commendable was the series of Pankh concerts Kaushiki, Shantanu and team did across India.

On Anirudh Varma Collective’s Sabr. Delhi-based composer and pianist Anirudh works with multiple singers on a blend of Indian raags and traditional songs, and Indian and western arrangements. Also interpreting traditional music are O Gaanewali, comprising singers Avanti Patel and Rutuja Lad, on the album Session 1, singer Chandana Bala Kalyan on Marma and the trio Atyavsshyak on 11:11. The compilation Humsaaz put out by the Aditya Birla Group’s Aadyam Handwoven contains semi-classical and instrumental numbers by various artistes.

The Hindi post-rock genre produced Ahmedabad band aswekeepsearching’s Kyun?, a concept album with great guitars and tight drumming. Popular band Parvaaz released an album after six years, with a new guitarist on Na Gul Na Gulistan. On a softer note, singer Salman Elahi’s album Elahi has some wonderful love songs, including the gorgeous Mukhatib. In a mellow space is Ehsaas, the four-song EP by singer Divyam Sodhi and co-composer Khwaab.

English releases include blues band Bluestackface’s Yet To Prove, Priyanka Nath’s Falling From Grace, Zohran Miranda's How To Be and singer-songwriter Aadya Jaswal’s Sanctuary, besides the EP Heart On Rent by Lyla and Surel Ingale.

On the fusion front, 369 Hertz by composer Dinshah Sanjana’s project Freakquency, Treekam by guitarists Abhay Nayampally and Arenlong, Chennai group Jatayu’s Jewel Tones, percussionist Ramesh Shotham’s Weirdly In Time and violinist Apoorva Krishna's Only Love Is Real are all classy recordings. ‘Carnatic scat queen’ Varijashree Venugopal released Vari – The Live Sessions, which has live recordings of her songs.

Two albums by Mumbai jazz musicians are worth checking out. Guitarist Sanjay Divecha released Leela, a guitar-driven album with vocal contributions by Vasundhara Vee, Anand Bhagat and Ananya Sharma. Pianist-keyboardist Rahul Wadhwani teamed up with drummer Gino Banks and bassist Shashank Das on the fabulous Time Travel.

Well, this list was compiled without counting 10 or 20. Hope readers enjoy the music. Going forward, one hopes more Indian artistes work on albums, instead of blindly putting out songs which get lost in the circus.