Why the Save the Tiger exhibition is a must-see

Interestingly, in order to celebrate the tiger’s protection and steadily growing numbers, with fellow artists across the country, Tamkanat created a basic tiger mask design, which was then made by a well-known sculptor from Calcutta. “It was sent out to more than eighty talented artists from all over India to paint upon. As expected, the result of this was amazing, and this shows the fruit of that creativity inspired by the love for tigers.” The stunning variations on display are enlightening and engaging, created by the likes of Vivek Kumavat, Bandana Kumari and Binoy Varghese.

Besides the Salgaokars, the exhibition also includes photographs by Rajesh Khanna and Urvi Piramal, and paintings by Sushma Jain. One of Jain’s sumptuous canvasses, portraying two cubs in a playful mood, has evidently been sold already. The artist raves, “Tigers are so majestic and so beautiful. I love animals and I just want to hug them—yes, even tigers! We should protect and nurture them, increase their numbers. Nowadays I feel so sad at how often we read of tigers being killed. Through my art, I realise that tigers can speak through their eyes. Why kill them? Love them!” During the 70-80 hours Jain spends creating a single painting, she shares, “I feel like they are speaking to me. I want to feel their fur, touch them...they come alive!”