When in Singapore...

There are many cities that are great spots for gourmands and food loving folks alike but none of them are quite like Singapore. In a country where eating is practically a national sport, you can be assured you’re in for a treat. The city boasts of snazzy bars and top notch dining establishments offering an array of cuisines to choose from but the heart of Singapore and all its glorious food lies in their hawker centres.

Hawker centres are open air spaces that house a number of food stalls serving inexpensive but delicious food. It's where the locals eat and it’s where you should too, to really get the flavour of what Singapore has to offer. Singapore’s DNA is a Malaysian, Indian and Chinese cultural mix and that's most evident in the variety of food you'll find at these hawker centres. Lots of Durian, the more popular cousin to our Jackfruit that has a similar intense odour but is loved in Singapore and turns up in ice creams, milkshakes and all sorts of unusual sweets apart from being eat in its native form.