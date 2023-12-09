What the recent Mercury Retrogade, Jupiter And Neptune Planetary Changes Mean for These Zodiac Signs...

Jupiter |

Last month of the year. And it is going to be a travel time for some planets. Mercury goes retrograde for the last time in 2023 on December 13. And it will keep company to the Sun in Sagittarius. As usual, this retrograde of the communication planet means a lot of communication gaps and technological hitches.

Later in the month Sun moves to Capricorn and meets Mars there to create Aditya Mangal Yog.

Jupiter will be direct by the end of the month after a long retrograde. This planet of luck’s back to normal journey will make quite a few breathe a sigh of relief. Wise will be rewarded with abundance. Neptune too turns direct in its home sign Pisces on December 6 after more than five months. When the planet of fantasy turns direct, a lot of things gain clarity. One is able to focus better.

Some signs are going to find themselves in a better position during this interesting period. Let us see which signs are the lucky ones.

Taurus

Family is important to you and this month you are going to be the apple of their eye. They will go out of their way to help you in every which way. This is a good time for you to take a risk in job or career. Switch careers or upgrade your skills. Take that management course you wanted to for a long time.

Or start the business you wanted to on the side. You will be successful. However, be cautious. Don’t jump into anything without thinking it out. Your reliable self will help you realise your fantasies. Lady luck is smiling on you.

You might suddenly discover a secret side to your friends — good or bad, you will have the guts to smile it off. Don’t be surprised if you are kissed under a mistletoe.

Libra

Financial problems are a thing of past now. You will see the much-wanted change in your profits if you are businessman. Since finances are sorted, you can relax a bit. It is time for self-love and self-care. Plan that spa vacay.

Use the Mercury retrograde for rethinking and revisiting. Think of some upgradation in your business — new software, some creative change — anything. It will help you take your business to the next level. This is a good time to upgrade relationships as well. Say “I love you” to the friend you have had a crush for a long time now. You have been waiting to do so. The answer will be favourable if you break the ice in December. If you are already in a relationship, then marriage is on cards.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians should be happy as their stars are really shining. Your hard work will be recognised by the end of this month by your superiors at the job scene. You might see a promotion or a surprise bonus coming your way. A good time for love as well. Continue the hard work, and you will reap more benefits in 2024. Businesspersons can be assured of significant monetary returns.

Family will support your financial decisions. Good time to invest in property. It will get you good gains in later years. You can also buy that SUV you have been eyeing since long. You might feel vulnerable during the Full Moon, but it is okay. This is the time you can afford to let you hair down and stop being the brave one of the zodiac. Slow down.