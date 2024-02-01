What Sun, Mars And Mercury Meet In Capricorn Means For 4 Zodiac signs 

Sun |

While the Sun is merrily settled in the Capricorn sign for nearly two more weeks, Mars and Mercury have plans to say hello to him while he is there. Capricorn is an Earth sign and is usually termed as sign of discipline and vigilance.

Mars is a planet of determination and Mercury of communication. They combined with the energies of Sun can create a celestial dance that can mesemerise some or knock out a few. Their coming together creates two concurrences according to Vedic astrology – Buddhaditya Yog and Aditya-Mangal Yog. While some think that the Aditya-Mangal Yog can create problems in the Universe, like a coin, this too has two sides. Five signs can look forward to this three-starred medley as it promises to bring a lot of good times to them.

Let us look at which are the signs that are being bestowed the best by the cosmic reunion of these three powerful planets

Aries

Mars is your planet and signifies courage and determination. When it dances with Mercury and Sun in Capricorn expect some adrenaline rush. You will be more than willing to take on new responsibilities at work. New opportunities and ventures will knock at your door. If you were scared to jump in earlier, the new energy surge will boost your self confidence and take them on. You will see success and will also see the family applaud for you.

Leo

Like any other Fire sign, Mars will boost your energies and confidence when it meets Sun. This will help you take forward your decisions with zeal and determination. And that will help you achieve desired outcomes at work. It could mean a big fat bonus or a promotion. If you are a business person, your new endeavours will bring in profit and the risks that you took will pay off positively.

Libra

It is a celestial dance for the Librans. It is time to rejoice on all fronts. Mercury in Capricorn brings them a lot of happiness. Mars and Sun conjunction with it indicate prosperity and good health as well. This means property acquisitions and business developments along with other financial gains. If you or any elders in the family have been facing health issues, be assured that they will diminish during this conjunction.

Sagittarius

Mercury in the Capricorn is going to help this otherwise blunt and too candid sign mellow down a little. It will help the ‘foot-in-mouth’ Sagittarian to articulate their thoughts and present them with finesse. They will win the obstacle race easily and skillfully because of this in career and personal life. Life will be blissful, and serenity will be a guiding force all the way

Pisces

The tri-planet conjunction will prove to be very propitious for the Pisceans. This is not just about financial gains, but about everything in life – personal, professional, health – just about everything. Love will find different ways to strengthen its foundations. Family ties will be reinforced. Excellence in academic fields, success to students is seen. All in all, all desires will be fulfilled and life will be a cup full of happiness.