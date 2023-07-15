What is Pink WhatsApp scam? Here’s how to not fall into the trap of this scam

If you think that Mark Zuckerberg’s texting wonder Whatsapp is a safe space to be in, you are probably underestimating the powers of scammers who are now ruling the world of the internet. While it doesn’t feel right to say it but yes the buzzword in the world of internet scams is the Pink WhatsApp Scam. Recently, many people from different regions of the country have lost their data falling prey to this rosy scam that is making waves in the market.

What is Pink WhatsApp scam?

Pink WhatsApp scam operates by circulating a message among users, enticing them with the false promise of an exclusive update called ‘WhatsApp Pink.' This message grabs users’ attention by claiming to offer a revamped interface and additional features. However, the reality behind this alluring offer is quite different.

When users click on the link provided to download the app, their devices become exposed to various harmful consequences. Scammers can gain unauthorised access to sensitive information, including banking details, photos, contacts, and even one-time passwords (OTPs). Additionally, these malicious apps can infect other devices by accessing users’ contact lists.

To be precise, Pink WhatsApp is a malware that can affect your device and you can end up losing all your data hence there is no way that it is safe to download this application. Everybody should remain cautious, however, as of now the scam is targeting Android users only.

The scam revolves around sending a link to an APK file, which is designed to target and affect only Android devices. Users who use iOS devices can rest assured, as Apple’s ecosystem is highly protected and equipped with robust security measures against external threats.

Understand new frauds

It is important to stay aware of the recent frauds happening in the online space. “Educating yourself and others about scams like the Pink WhatsApp scam is vital to raise awareness and prevent others from falling victim. In general, remaining vigilant, sceptical, and trusting your instincts when in doubt are key to safeguarding against scams,” said Imtiaz Bellary, Managing Director at Engati, an AI chatbot and live chat platform.

Not everything rosy and pink deserves your attention!

Expert tips to fight the Pink WhatsApp scam

The Free Press Journal spoke to security experts and gauge tips to stay wary of the new Pink Whatsapp Scam. Here’s what they had to say.

Stay vigilant

Experts advise refraining from accepting friend requests or initiating conversations with unfamiliar individuals. Scammers frequently adopt the identities of reliable personas to establish trust and deceive you into divulging personal information or engaging in harmful activities.

Varun Grover, BU Head - Brand Safety, mFilterIt, said, “The pink WhatsApp scam is a stark reminder that cybercriminals are constantly elevating their fraud techniques. To stay protected from these growing threats, vigilance is the key. The users need to be alert and educated about the recent fraud happenings and avoid indulging in suspicious and “too good to be true” messaging luring them to click a link or download an app. With awareness and cautious efforts, we all can experience the benefits of digital without being a victim.”

Never install an app from third party links

Ibrahim H. Khatri, CEO and Founder of Privezi Solutions, a technology solutions provider specialising in creating custom-built solutions for enterprises, says that it is important for everyone to understand that WhatsApp does not officially offer a "WhatsApp Pink" variant. Thus, any messages or links claiming to provide access to such a version should be met with scepticism, he adds.

“The WhatsApp Pink Scam capitalises on users’ trust in the widely used messaging app. Perpetrators employ messages or links that falsely promise access to an exclusive, pink-themed version of WhatsApp. However, these deceptive links lead users to malicious websites. These sites prompt users to download harmful software or disclose personal information, which can be exploited for identity theft, financial fraud, or other malicious activities. The WhatsApp Pink Scam poses a significant threat to users’ online safety and privacy.”

Be wary of promises

Trishneet Arora CEO and founder of TAC Security advises to be wary of entertaining any messages promising exclusive commitments. “Scammers often lure unsuspecting individuals with promises of prizes or winnings. Remember, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Never share sensitive data like passwords, credit card details, or social security numbers in response to such requests,” Arora said.

Nikhil Jois, Growth Head at Bureau, believes that it is vital to prioritise digital safety, question offers that seem too good to be true, and verify the authenticity of messages and links before taking any action. “Remember, vigilance is key in the digital realm, and with cautious steps, we can outsmart scammers and protect ourselves from falling into their traps. Stay alert, stay safe!”

Don’t click it just because it’s Pink

Karmesh Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of WiJungle believes that this deceptive scheme specifically targets individuals who are eager to customise their WhatsApp interface with a vibrant pink colour scheme.

“Scammers are spreading a deceptive link claiming to provide this customisation option, but it’s a trap. Clicking on the link can have severe consequences, such as data theft, malware installation, or unauthorised access to your personal information,” he adds.

Regularly update apps

Experts advise you to stay vigilant by keeping your WhatsApp application updated with the latest security patches. Developers frequently release updates to address vulnerabilities and enhance the platform’s security features. Regularly updating your apps is crucial in maintaining a robust defence against evolving threats.

Verify what you share with your friends

Avoid blindly forwarding messages without verifying their content. Malicious links and attachments can lead to malware infections or phishing attempts.

Always double-check the legitimacy of the source and assess the potential risks before sharing anything.

