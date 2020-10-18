Watching Ram Leela in the new normal!

Year after year, Shri Anant Ramleela Mandal from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, arrive in Mumbai and perform Ram Leela through the entire period of Navaratri at Girgaon Chowpatty. They have been doing this for the 56 years.

This time around, Director Baidyanath Chaturvedi has stayed back in Uttar Pradesh. The COVID-19 situation has prevented the gathering of large groups and religious congregations across India, particularly in Maharashtra, which has been struggling to bring the pandemic under control.

Girgaon Chowpatty, that would have otherwise been lit up from October 17 till Dussehra on October 25 and registered a steady surge of devout Rambhakts over the days, will lie barren this year.

And, Baidyanath looks back at the time when he’d be rushing about backstage to make sure all the characters have put on their costumes and make up. The backstage would be scattered with costumes and props lying around and the all-male members would be busy finalising their appearances before they go on stage.

“My father had formed the group 80 years ago in Mathura and I helped him ever since, till he left everything to be run by me,” he recalls with pride on the performances of the past. The group has been performing Ram Leela and travelling all over the country for various events to perform the same. This year around, things have come to a halt.