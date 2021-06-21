Watch Video: Content creator duo Abhi and Niyu encourage people to donate their worn-out masks and PPE kits to a better cause

Speaking on the video, Abhi and Niyu said "We wanted to focus on a solution-based approach to everyday living. We highlighted the ever-increasing waste produced globally every month by masks, PPE kits, and gloves. Most of them are disposable face masks made from plastic microfibers so when we came across the amazing work Dr. Binish Desai was doing, we wanted to show that small things can make a difference."

Dr. Binish Desai said "I have always seen waste as something that is useful. When covid hit and a new type of pollution i.e PPE waste came into existence, it became more important than ever to find a solution to this problem. This initiative of collecting used PPE from households is one way of educating people and helping them form a habit of collecting waste. When they see a difference being made with their small efforts it turns into a larger change. I’m thankful to Abhi and Niyu for the video as it has made many people aware of waste and help create a difference one waste at a time. We have also started receiving materials from people and are happily recycling them into the bricks 2.0"

About Abhiraj and Niyati aka AbhiandNiyu:

With over 3.5 million followers across all social media platforms, Abhiraj and Niyati, better known as Abhi and Niyu, (Forbes 30 Under 30, 2021) are popular content creators who are famous for their series #100ReasonsToLoveIndia where they travelled across India to find 100 heartwarming stories of change, positivity, and inspiration across India.

Their first video that went viral was a video urging people to look for alternatives to polluting POP and paint Ganesh idols. Since then, their well researched videos have been shared on social media, even by celebrities.

Abhi and Niyu started their page to talk about positive, impactful ideas and to inspire offline action from online content.