Valentine's Day 2021: Four romance novelists and a poet share what it takes to be a romance writer

What is romance!

Romance comes naturally to us. I think one just has to be alive to one's true feelings to be a romance writer. What is romance? It is a feeling of mystery, feeling of strong attraction towards a person or things. True feelings show up in one's poetry or prose. One does not need any special skills for it. I come across a lot of people from around the world. Most of them are strangers, just passing by, reminding me of this poem of Walt Whitman:

Stranger, if you passing meet me

and desire to speak to me,

why should you not speak to me?

And why should I not speak to you?

I draw inspiration for my love poems from these strangers, who keep coming into my life as comets come to Earth, for a brief interlude, and pass by hurtling into deep space, or as flowers blossom in spring and wither away quickly.

Evoking feelings in the written word

I think here the dictum 'honesty is the best policy' applies. When I'm honest to my feelings, romance automatically comes out in written words. Please remember, our words are our thoughts and emotions and if they are not preachy or lustful, our written words too would not be preachy or lustful.

Is romance dead?

I don't think so, otherwise how would so many love poems/stories, romantic novels be written and romantic movies be made. I think romance can never be dead. It lives in our heart and will live until there is life on Earth. What is life without romance? Romance is all around us. It is not just strong attraction towards another human being, but a general sense of connection with everything animate or inanimate around us like flowers, stars, clouds, mountains, wind, trees, lakes, rivers, oceans. Romance is a way of looking at life in a mystical way. Each of us is gifted with it. This is how William Blake puts it in his poem 'Auguries of Innocence':

To see a world in a grain of Sand

And a heaven in a wild flower

Hold infinity in the palm of your hand

And eternity in an hour

We should keep the child within us alive to feel the sense of wonder alive within us. I think the best way to do it is to stay connected with our inner self, to play, to laugh often and to take pleasure in small things in life, to live every moment of one's life.

Anuj Tiwari, author of Give Your Heart a Break