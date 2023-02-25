Unique spiritual retreat: Katha on cruise with Lal Govind Das

Lal Govind Das, a preacher of key Vedic scriptures, has delivered lectures globally and continues to inspire millions of people from all walks of life by strengthening their inner consciousness.

Recently he was invited to deliver a katha on a cruise, where he was joined by hundreds of devotees from India and other countries. Amid the tranquil waves of the ocean, the cruise set sail on a round-about trip starting from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Sir Baniyas Island, Dammam, Doha and back to Dubai.

The atmosphere on the cruise was palpable and serene as hundreds of devotees listened attentively to Lal Govind Das’ recitations.

Talking about his experience of narrating katha on a cruise, he says, "It was a fantastic experience delivering katha on the cruise. Listening to Bhagwatam amongst the roar of the waves is like hearing the sweet melody of the Lord, which brings calmness and a sense of completion even amid turbulent waters. Hence, I strongly recommend everyone have some kind of spiritual retreat once in a lifetime."

For the last few years, there’s been a rise in wellness vacations and spiritual retreats have garnered quite the attention. There are several benefits too, of going on a spiritual retreat. Explaining the benefits of spiritual retreats, Lal Govind Das shares, "Spiritual retreats provide a zone of serenity in the hustle of our busy lives. It helps people arrive at meaningful decisions in their lives. The ambience, complete isolation from the materialistic world, and the peace allow them to unwind and attempt to move a little closer to the supreme personality of God.”

Adding further he says, "Spirituality has the potential to improvise physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Those who are inclined towards it are better able to cope with stress and tough situations and develop a never give up attitude.”

Through his unique style of delivery, Lal Govind Das has been attracting people from various walks of life into Krishna consciousness.

