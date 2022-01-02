Travel trends 2022: This year travelling would be all about road trips, visiting local regions and hitting K-drama hotspots

Travel brings power and love back into your life,’ a quote by Rumi resonates more than ever now as travellers and globetrotters redefined and realigned their itineraries in the last two years due to the pandemic, which has changed how and where go. Cdr CP Sharma of Neptune Travco, says travellers are keen to invest in top-quality travel that enriches their personal experiences, Experiential Travel will be the keyword for 2022.

If not now, then when

Yes, it’s time to tick off destinations from your bucket list, after all, if not now then when! Time to retrieve those passports and spontaneity being the key, you don’t need to wait for an opportunity or a special moment to indulge yourself.

A top travel trend for 2022 will be Spontaneous Travel as many countries will ease travel rules for the fully-vaccinated. London, with its many sights and sounds, will emerge as a favourite destination. A visit to the Buckingham Palace, a stroll around Hyde Park or Kensington Gardens, cruising down the Thames, a day at the Borough market to sample the best produce, a night out at Soho or high street shopping at Oxford Street or something luxe at Mayfair or Knightsbridge should be a must when in London. The other popular international destinations are Paris, Rome, Greece, Mexico, the Caribbean, Bali and Maldives according to industry experts.

Seoul for the soul

With K-pop dominating playlists and Kdramas ruling viewing charts, South Korea emerged as one of the must-visit countries over the past two years. The ones who were unable to physically travel, took a virtual trip to the many hotspots seen in popular Kdramas.

For the wanderlusts looking at a more authentic Korean experience, must-do on your visit to the country should be a cruise trip down the Han River, visit to the Namsan Seoul Tower, a night out at Itaewon, indulging in spicy tteokbokki or hotteok at the night markets and soaking in traditional Korean culture at Bukchon Hanok Village. And, while taking a train to Busan, surfing or indulging in spa treatments at Jeju Island, visiting the breakwaters of Jumunjin Beach or hiking at Mount Jirisan, you may just end up recreating your very own Kdrama moment.

Travel local

A trend that emerged in 2021 and will continue to gain momentum in 2022 is ‘going local’. From adventure to wellness trips, staycations to customised travel packages it is time to explore the unexplored, untravelled and get acquainted with the vivid cultural landscape at home.

Rent a houseboat and cruise down the backwaters of Alappuzha, go snorkelling in the Andamans, tour the tea gardens of Munnar, float through the flower markets of Srinagar or take a stroll at the beaches of Goa or go an adventure trip to Leh Ladakh — rediscovering India remains a hot favourite among wanderlusts. As work from home gave many the option to connect from wherever they might be, people took workations by combining business and pleasure with picturesque mountains, sandy beaches, lush valley’s becoming the backdrop of many Zoom windows.

Community travelling

As many choose to relocate from the bustling cityscapes and their concrete environments to a more slow-paced and natural way of living, community travelling will gain momentum. Shanti Kohli of Amber Tours shared clients are booking curated and specifically-designed trips and are no longer seeking fancy hotels. Rather they are taking adventure or culture trips to explore the natural habitat, food and partaking in local activities, reconnecting with locals and rural communities, learning more about new cultures and traditions. The picturesque Northeast — Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh — and Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are emerging as popular destinations and wheel down a road less travelled.

Vlog worthy road trips

Road trippin’... after all Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara! Caravan travelling, which was one of the new trends in 2021, will intensify in this year. From weekend getaways to long haul trips, many felt safer in the comfort of their vehicles — be it self-driven cars or renting caravans. Living the nomadic life, solo or with friends and family, the flexibility to halt, no excess baggage and in between the many food stops, you also get your Insta worthy reels and YouTube Vlogs with caravan travelling. From Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari pick your favourite spot... All you need is a map and your four wheels!

