Tomato Girl Makeup: Here’s How You Can Nail Tik Tok’s New Beauty Trend

Everyone wants that healthy glow today. A look called the tomato make-up look helps achieve just that. It’s the flushed glow look achieved with minimal make-up. People today want the sun to reflect on their faces, and that’s exactly what the tomato girl make-up look is about. A healthy glowy appearance. Minimal products are used, and shades of oranges and reds are favoured.

The trend is all about glowing like a fruit, as blush is laid on to help you get that glow. Cheeks appear deep-red and sometimes you can even add on fake freckles for the perfect glowing tomato girl look.

How to achieve the look

Start by applying a glowing foundation, or mix your base make-up with a highlighter. After that you can use bronzer, but don’t forget to add blush, which is the most important part of the look. Blush is then even applied on the eyelids and on the lips to make the look more consistent and unified. Other add-ons to the look are lip gloss, and products that generally add to that glow. One can also take some cues from the strawberry make-up look which also involves blush. Hailey Bieber is known for adopting the strawberry girl trend. Pink and red hues grace the apples of your cheeks. The look is dewy, and subtle, and appears as though you’ve spent a day in the sun. Or perhaps smashed a ripe strawberry on your cheeks.

Fruit-inspired make-up is here to stay, as women want to look as natural as possible. Light make-up with a tinge of something here and there is becoming popular, as opposed to heavy layers of too much make-up.

Shares makeup artist and hairstylist Ojas Rajani, “The flushed face look has been trending for the past 60 years, right from Urmila in Rangeela. One uses a cream blush in apricot colour or similar colours. If you go pink, you are doing a Barbie look, but this is a more reddish look. The trick is to use minimal foundation but you can use concealer to cover up blemishes. If you have open pores, use a powder blush. The season is perfect for this look, since you end up looking sultry, like you just stepped out of the sauna.”

Tomato girl is trending

Tomato girl is definitely in vogue today. As Rajani puts it, even during the monsoons, when the sun shines on a dry day, the look is apt.

Other tips to achieve tomato girl

Fruit-inspired looks are all about being natural. Other techniques, when done well, also add to these looks and their naturalness. For e.g. wine stained lips, or a fake tan.. all these techniques add to looks like the tomato girl look, giving you the best versions of the looks. Let your lips look like you’re sipping on red wine. Apply your lipstick with your finger and not directly. Get the look right. Looking natural also takes work. Want to look burned up? It’s crucial to get the technique right. Shares make-up artist Manisha Chopra, “Apply lipstick not directly, but with your fingers; make sure you are as natural as possible.”

Other than blush

Other than your blush, the other products which complement the look will also need to be assessed. The moisturiser you use should be a hydrating one. Your face should look well-moisturised. Don’t forget the concealer or an under-eye brightener to get rid of dark circles. Using a bronzer is also important for the look. A buildable cream bronzer applied on the face, up to the hairline and temples, above the cheekbones and the bridge of the nose will enhance the look. Adding some bronzer to the jawline further sculpts the look. Adds Chopra, “To achieve this look, CTM is very essential, which is cleansing, toning and moisturising.”

Have you picked the right blush yet to look like the perfect tomato girl? Your go-to shades should be berry, brick red terracotta, and peachy colours. Be sure not to use pink, or else you are veering into strawberry girl territory. Additionally, your blush should give you a second skin finish, which is shining and bright, making you look like you are bursting with health, and have spent the day in the sun, getting your Vitamin D. Explains Chopra, “The tomato girl fad started when the prices of tomatoes started rising. This is a youthful look and is all about projecting that you have glass skin. The look can also be described as the Korean sun-kissed look, where the cheeks are the highlight of the look. For your blush, I recommend reddish and peachy tones. Another essential is mascara, which is very important for this look. Preferably use a double coat. Also when you play with your shades, ensure your cheeks have more colour than the rest of your face.”

Your products should make you look like you’re in great shape – healthy, glowing, and shining like the outer skin of that vegetable whose price has been currently soaring.

