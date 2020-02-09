The way we were: Ahead of Lakme Fashion Week, the fashion fraternity takes a walk down memory lane

Looking forward

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakmé, says: “Lakmé Fashion Week was started in 2000 with the vision of putting Indian fashion on the global map of fashion. So this edition of Summer/Resort’20 is going to be special as we celebrate 20 years of Lakmé Fashion Week and realise this vision. We look forward to another season of innovations and trends that continue to raise the bar of Indian fashion and beauty.”

Jaspreet Chandok, Head - Lifestyle Businesses, IMG Reliance Ltd, says: “With the Summer/Resort 2020 edition, we also mark the beginning of LFW 2.0 – a journey where we revisit the past while building the future for the next 20 years.”