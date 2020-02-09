The way we were: Ahead of Lakme Fashion Week, the fashion fraternity takes a walk down memory lane

‘Sukha bhel with Sabyasachi’
Designer Lina Tipnis, Director & Chief Creative Officer, Linarika
My sweetest memory of LFW is that of sharing a fitting with Sabyasachi in 2008; he sat on the floor and willingly shared his sukha bhel with me! And my most exciting memory goes back to the inception of LFW when the first ever show took place at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba, Mumbai, with just 20 of us showcasing. We were super excited about the line-up of media vans outside, waiting to interview each one of us! It was a lot of fun and Lubna Adams put together a super professionally presented show. The first 10 years of LFW were the best ever!
‘Walking the ramp when pregnant is my fondest memory’
Carol Gracias, Supermodel
I have been working with LFW since its inception. My memories centre around doing some of the best shows in the country, working with the best in the business and making some amazing lifelong friends. My walking for Gaurang Shah's show when I was pregnant will always be my dearest, fondest memory. I still do Gaurang's shows and now work at LFW with the second biggest sponsor NEXA, doing their backstage interviews and social media interactions. I continue to cherish the relationships I build, and that my career still continues in association with LFW. Am looking forward to this season this coming week.
‘I wish those days return’
Umesh Jivnani, Fashion Writer & Jewellery Designer
My best memories of LFW are of the days when Anil Chopra was the head honcho at Lakme. LFW was magical back then… the guests who attended wore couture, there was no riff-raff crowd, the parties were superb, the front row had relevant people. I wish those days return… it's not the same any more.
‘LFW is more commercial now’
Clint Fernandes, make-up expert
To be honest, working at LFW was a very taxing experience. There was tremendous pressure backstage to get the models ready on time thanks to the back-to-back shows, last minute changes et al! When I was working on LFW 3-4 years ago, we did very intense looks – couture looks – which were absolutely beautiful and thrilling to see on the ramp! Those looks were highly appreciated and that’s what made the whole experience worthwhile for us. But they don’t do couture any more… LFW is more commercial now. Thus, the looks today are very normal and simplistic.
‘It was a stepping stone for my career’
Punit Balana, Designer
Lakme Fashion Week is an amazing platform for designers. It allows them to showcase their talent and gives them wings to fly. It is one of the most prestigious fashion shows in India which helps you connect with the right talent and partner with the right business associates in the industry. I still remember my first show at Lakme Fashion Week. The team guided me through every step and truly served as a stepping stone for my career. I have been participating for the last 5 seasons at LFW and am showcasing my new collection this year in February 2020 too.
‘I still get goosebumps’
Jebsispar by Jebin Johny, designer
Lakme Fashion Week was the best thing that happened to my career! There is no better platform to launch a clothing brand than LFW. I still get goosebumps when I think about my launch as a gennext designer. We had the best mentors who helped us with all the nitty-gritty of the business.
‘It is like coming home’
Candice Pinto, model
I have been involved with LFW since the last 15 years and I’m still associated with it! It is like coming home, but at the same time, it’s serious business with fashion blending in with numerous aspects of living ‘n’ style. Over the years, I’ve only seen it progress!
‘Very impressed by the organisation’
Ketan Chokshi, Designer & Co-Owner, Narayan Jewellers
While we have styled celebrities and showcased our collection on the runway in association with designers during Lakme Fashion Week many times, 2019 was our first proper experience with the team of IMG. We were part of their Real Cut segment which they showcase in collaboration with DPA to present diamond jewellery and encourage designers from the jewellery fraternity. I was very impressed with the organized way that the team coordinated and executed the entire show. It was an amazing experience and we are looking at similar collaborations in the future.
Looking forward
Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakmé, says: “Lakmé Fashion Week was started in 2000 with the vision of putting Indian fashion on the global map of fashion. So this edition of Summer/Resort’20 is going to be special as we celebrate 20 years of Lakmé Fashion Week and realise this vision. We look forward to another season of innovations and trends that continue to raise the bar of Indian fashion and beauty.”
Jaspreet Chandok, Head - Lifestyle Businesses, IMG Reliance Ltd, says: “With the Summer/Resort 2020 edition, we also mark the beginning of LFW 2.0 – a journey where we revisit the past while building the future for the next 20 years.”
