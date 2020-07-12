The warning signs on the skin

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, so does the research about its possible symptoms and pre-indicators. The ones firmly established by the World Health Organization states cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and loss of taste and smell as the most prevalent markers of the novel coronavirus. But with the virus having been around for over nine months, doctors and dermatologists are now in the information-gathering phase regarding the possible manifestation of the virus in skin conditions, which show up like rashes and irritation.

It is no longer an exception; doctors around the world are reporting that some patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are developing skin rashes, including a frostbite-like rash on the feet dubbed “Covid toes.” There are several ointments and creams that could be used to soothe and comfort the aggravated area. Even though these may be suggested by doctors, there are chances of developing an allergy, worse ineffectiveness through daily use.

Normally, one would have visited a doctor for a detailed inspection for a more exacting prescription, however the medical fraternity is more comfortable in suggesting a reach out to a professional through a virtual visit. This does hamper the diagnosis process, but at a time like this, seeing a doctor could do more harm than good because not only are there not enough studies to show a direct relation between rashes and COVID-19 but going to a doctor or a hospital could put you more at risk in any case.

Do not panic. Rashes could be caused due to several reasons, including stress, medications like antibiotics or a ramped up immune system, so jumping to conclusions isn’t ideal. Avoid scratching, wearing irritating fabrics, and exposure to high heat and humidity. While you should do an online consultation with your skin doctor, and follow your doctor’s advice, but if your itching is getting severe and you don’t see any positive result of treatment within one week, then you may need other treatments, such as medicines or a light therapy.

