The warning signs on the skin

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, so does the research about its possible symptoms and pre-indicators. The ones firmly established by the World Health Organization states cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and loss of taste and smell as the most prevalent markers of the novel coronavirus. But with the virus having been around for over nine months, doctors and dermatologists are now in the information-gathering phase regarding the possible manifestation of the virus in skin conditions, which show up like rashes and irritation.
It is no longer an exception; doctors around the world are reporting that some patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are developing skin rashes, including a frostbite-like rash on the feet dubbed “Covid toes.” There are several ointments and creams that could be used to soothe and comfort the aggravated area. Even though these may be suggested by doctors, there are chances of developing an allergy, worse ineffectiveness through daily use.
Normally, one would have visited a doctor for a detailed inspection for a more exacting prescription, however the medical fraternity is more comfortable in suggesting a reach out to a professional through a virtual visit. This does hamper the diagnosis process, but at a time like this, seeing a doctor could do more harm than good because not only are there not enough studies to show a direct relation between rashes and COVID-19 but going to a doctor or a hospital could put you more at risk in any case.
Do not panic. Rashes could be caused due to several reasons, including stress, medications like antibiotics or a ramped up immune system, so jumping to conclusions isn’t ideal. Avoid scratching, wearing irritating fabrics, and exposure to high heat and humidity. While you should do an online consultation with your skin doctor, and follow your doctor’s advice, but if your itching is getting severe and you don’t see any positive result of treatment within one week, then you may need other treatments, such as medicines or a light therapy.
We know that doctors are overburdened with work and responsibilities amid ongoing crisis, why don’t we make a second line of defense and protect ourselves. Train ourselves in art of self-healing by treating ourselves through non-invasive, Ayurvedic acupressure, which teaches us that our two hands have all the elements / organs on our fingers and thumbs and treating these can solve most of our immediate health problems.
The numbers mentioned below denote the pressure points on hands and toes and their association with a specific organ. With the help of acupressure therapy, one should target these pressure points, it may treat the problematic organ or an ailment which is associated to that organ or a body part…
0 - Tam - (Reproductive organs), 1- Akash tatva/ Lungs & large intestine, 2- Vayu tatva/ Heart & small intestine, 3- Agni tatva/ Liver & gall bladder, 4- Jal tatva/ Kidney & Urinary bladder, 5- Prithvi tatva/ Spleen & stomach, 6- Kaal (Time), 7- Disha (Direction), 8- Mann (Mind), 9- Atma (Soul). Each finger and toe, wrist and nails have these ten elements on Vertical (VM) and Horizontal (HM) and Mega Meridians (MM).
By stimulating these horizontal and vertical meridians on each finger and toe, we can get rid of different kinds of rashes and itching problems, all one have to do is learn the art of acupressure. It’s a unique, simple and yet effective therapy which can bestow you a healthy and a happy life.
Types of COVID-19 rashes:
The incidence of viruses triggering skin rashes is not new. Measles, chickenpox and herpes are examples of viral infections with distinctive rashes - a proven result of the inflammation caused when the immune system fights the infection within the skin’s cells. Therefore, it is certainly possible that COVID-19 could generate a similar skin reaction in some patients.
From the cases studied, five key types of rashes have been identified, these are:
● A rash on the hands or feet that resembles frost bites (the so-called COVID toes) – Those affected complained of rashes that were itchy and/or painful. Primarily affecting younger COVID-19 patients it has been associated with mild infections. The rash tends to appear later in the illness and can last an average of 12 days.
● A blistery rash – Tiny similarly shaped blisters were observed in the abdominal or back region, and at times on the arms or legs, primarily in middle-aged patients. Since these tended to appear earlier than other symptoms of COVID-19. Often itchy, the rash can last for an average of about 10 days, one has to be very watchful for such markers.
●A hives-like rash – Small, slightly elevated reddish or white patches on the skin. The rash can last for an average of about 7 days and is linked with more severe cases of COVID-19.
● A maculopapular rash – Small reddish bumps on a flat, reddish patch of skin. The sometimes-itchy rash tends to appear at the same time as other symptoms of COVID-19 and manifested in more severe cases of the illness. It can last for an average of about nine days. This is the most common form of rash reported.
● Livedo (also known as necrosis) – A sign of poor blood circulation, this rash is characterized by purplish skin with a lace-like pattern. It has been found in older patients with more severe illness. Two additional types of skin conditions may be associated with COVID-19: Petechiae (tiny purple, red or brown spots caused by bleeding under the skin), and a scaly rash called digitate papulosquamous. But their occurrence has been found in very few cases.
Itching protocols are available for every part of body.
