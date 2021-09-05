Teachers' Day 2021: Five lessons every teacher and student must learn from the Indian ancient Guru, Chanakya

In our country, teachers are role models of society. They are looked upon as gurus, guides, mentors and coaches. A teacher shows you the right path and helps you to take the right decisions. Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5, the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of independent India.

He was also the vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University and taught Indian Philosophy in many universities across the world.

However, there are many philosophers and teachers whose birthdays are celebrated as festivals, like Ved Vyasa’s birthday is celebrated as Guru Purnima.

Other teachers, saints and sages have their birthdays celebrated in a grand manner across various parts of the country. One such great teacher and philosopher was Chanakya. He is revered as one of the greatest teachers of political science and leadership in our culture.

Born in the 4th century BC, Chanakya, the ancient Indian philosopher, was also known as Kauṭilya or Vishnugupta. His father was also a teacher who lived in Patliputra (modern day Patna). During those days, the kingdom was led by Dhananadna, who was lazy and corrupt.

When the wisdom of the teachers was not heard by the king, they decided to dethrone him. The war between the teachers and the leader started. Little Chanakya had to flee Patliputra to save his life.

He went to Takshashila University and studied the science of politics also called as Raja-Neeti. He not only topped the university, but also became a teacher of the same subject.

But, Chanakya had a different life calling assigned to him.

“You cannot choose our battlefield. God does it for you. But, you can plant a standard, where a standard never flew,” wrote Nathalia Crane.

That was true for Chanakya. He wanted just to be a teacher, but he had to put all the theories of war into practice. He is best known to have turned around an ordinary boy, Chandragupta, into an extraordinary leader. Hence, known as a king-maker. The teacher-student relation (Guru-Shishya) is still vital in our generation.

Together, they dethroned Dhanananda and even defeated Alexander who was on his way to conquer the world. Chandragupta was crowned the emperor of United India and one of the golden eras of India was seen.

But a teacher would never rest with a few achievements. He continued to teach the next generation of students. His contribution in the field of knowledge is as grand as his life.

He documented all the principles of leadership in his treatise, The Kautilya’s Arthashastra and also another text, Chanakya Neeti giving simple life principles which can be practised by a common man on day-to-day basis.

Here are five lessons that we can learn from Chanakya’s life and his teachings...

1. Ordinary to extra-ordinary

A teacher can be inspiring and transforming. If the right student meets the right teacher, magic happens. It can create a revolution. We all should try to be a good student, and seek for a teacher like Chanakya. The knowledge of the teacher and the enthusiasm of the student to learn and apply the knowledge is important. This combination creates major changes in any generation.

2. Be wise yet simple

Chanakya was a man of wisdom. Yet, he maintained his simplicity. If he could walk among the kings, he could be as comfortable with the common man. He could guide the kings with the Arthashastra theories, while he could tell how to be successful in a practical way through his Chanakya Neeti strategies as well. The examples given by Chanakya are so simple, that even children can learn from his wisdom.

3. Connecting the dots

A good teacher is the one who can see the connection between two unconnected events. While Chanakya saw Alexander as a possible threat when he wanted to conquer India, he also realised it as an opportunity to unite India. This is where his sharp mind started working.

He used his students as the mighty force to apply everything he taught at the university. This is being a realist rather than just an optimist.

4. Strategy is important

When the powerful do not listen to you, use strategy. This is where the guru comes out. He knew how important it was to think differently.

Chanakya’s well-known four-fold strategy, “Sama, Daama, Danda and Bheda”, helps one to think of alternative solutions to any problem or situation. It is a psychological tool that can make you a winner in any given situation.

5. Results matter

The taste of the pudding is in its eating. Similarly, Chanakya is respected because he was focused on results. Finally, the end matters. He delivered a king and a kingdom of good governance. This is where theory is converted into practice.

We should get inspired by Chanakya first as an ideal student, and then as an extraordinary teacher.

(The writer is Founder Director of Chanakya Aanvikshiki Pvt Ltd, a best selling author and an expert on Chanakya’s teachings. He can be followed on his twitter @rchanakyapillai)

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 07:00 AM IST