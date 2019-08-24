Sustainable fashion: Will you consider buying and wearing second-hand clothes?

As a child, Shonali was always given her elder sister’s clothes to wear. These hand-me-downs used to upset her initially, but slowly, as she grew to love her sibling, Shonali got to enjoy the whole experience. She didn’t care what people said, these clothes only got her closer to her sister.

Now, Shonali is 45 and glad to see her son, Rohan, adopt the same attitude towards his cousin’s jeans. But his reasoning is different. He is part of a growing breed of youngsters who are turning to second-hand clothes as a way of sustainable living. These people are looking to minimise their use of ‘fast fashion’.

What is fast fashion?

It is inexpensive clothing produced rapidly by mass-market retailers in response to the latest trends. Basically, it is when the process of production is hurried up so that new fashion trends can be rushed into stores – physical or online. It also reflects the growing desire among consumer for speed and value within retail.

Talking about sustainable fashion, Nohar Nath, the founder of Kiabza – an online fashion store for pre-owned clothing, notes, “Sustainable shopping is about buying only what is needed and recognising that anything we buy has a health, environmental and social impact.

When it comes to the way you shop, for fashion, there are many ways one can help the environment and minimise one's carbon footprints, for example, buying pre-owned branded apparel of good quality instead of buying new clothes every time.”

Fashion designer Seepi Gupta has a slightly different take. She says, “Shopping is either need-based or driven by consumerism, and in this era, we believe buying more things fulfils our lives. So, we never shop just for what we need, leading to overconsumption and waste.