Sustainable fashion is gaining ground and is quickly turning into a habit

Suta: Sujata and Taniya Biswas

Sisters Sujata and Taniya Biswas had no fashion background when they started Suta five years back. They had done their engineering and MBA and were both working for corporate firms in Mumbai. But they always had an urge to give back something to the society. “Our love for sarees is what led us to quit,” says Sujata. They started from their tiny garage store in 2016 with two weavers and one employee and now they have 100 plus employees and 14,000 and more weavers and craftsmen and a store in Mumbai. Suta mostly sells sarees, blouses, some babywear, etc.

The beginning however, wasn’t that easy for the sisters.” The first village we had gone to was Dhaniakhali in Bengal and then we went to Nadia district and started meeting people. There was this question whether these girls were serious. We had to initially convince them that when we start working we will work with you for life and give you work for at least a year,” says Taniya. In the beginning, they would take their father along so that they were taken seriously. Their first sarees were made of mulmul and remain bestsellers till date. The rest of their collection too is sustainable with a lot of cotton and other eco-friendly fabrics like silk. The packaging too, is eco friendly with the plastic that is used sent for recycling. The sarees come pre-washed using ritha, neem and tulsi.

One of the ways in which the sisters have introduced sustainability is by opting for timeless designs as opposed to trends. So what you buy today can be worn several years later or passed on to future generations. Sujata believes Covid has given people a lot of time to retrospect. “We never took out the time to know what we were buying. Now people have become more conscious,” she says. Another unique thing about Suta is that each of their products comes with a story and have a unique name. “Sometimes, people buy just because of the story,” says Sujata.