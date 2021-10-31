Simply Sujok: What is carpal tunnel syndrome? From symptoms to causes, here's all you need to know

According to the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH), one of the most common causes of numbness in a person’s fingers is called carpal tunnel syndrome. The carpal tunnel is a passageway in the base of a person’s hand. The median nerve passes through it, and the pinching of this nerve can cause numbness, itching, or pain in the thumb, index finger, middle finger, and ring finger. Carpal tunnel syndrome often causes the hand to go numb while a person is sleeping because of the position that they hold it in.

To diagnose carpal tunnel syndrome, a doctor will take a detailed medical history, asking about any other conditions that a person has, how they use the wrist, and if they have experienced any prior injuries. A person may be able to treat this condition by changing the way in which they use their hands.For example, a person may get carpal tunnel syndrome because of how they sit at a desk while using a computer. Changing the chair, mouse, or keyboard that they use may resolve the issue.

Alternatively, a doctor may suggest that they temporarily wear a splint to prevent or reduce swelling. Splints help prevent the hand from going numb, especially at night. If the symptoms are more severe or do not resolve with other treatments, a person may need steroid injections to reduce inflammation. In other cases, surgery may be necessary to create more room for the nerve to pass through the carpal tunnel.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a painful compression of the median nerve of the palm side of the wrist. There is pain, tenderness, weakness and sore formation of the thumb. Main symptoms of the condition are numbness, tingling, burning or aching pain of the thumb, index, middle and radial half of ring fingers. There may be burning pain in the palm and up to the front of the forearm.

Eventually the thumb muscle become weak. The symptoms are aggravated by grasping heavy objects. Quite often this is worse at night. In early or mild cases, the symptoms are intermittent but can become permanent.

Causes of compression of median nerve

The median nerve may get compressed due to following reasons: Swelling of surrounding tissue, pregnancy, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, hypothyroidism, pressure caused by bone spurs, repetitive wrist motions such as those used in typing on computer keyboard. Even sleeping with wrist flexed can cause median nerve compression.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is common especially in women. In certain cases of carpal tunnel syndrome may cause referred vague pain in the shoulder. Such shoulder pain disappears after relief of carpal tunnel syndrome.

Fungal infection in fingers and thumb nail could be treated by sedating P 6,8, Li 4 ↓ all

Treatment: (Group I) P 6, 7, 8, H 3, 8, Lu 5 ↓, all.

(Group II) GV 20, P 7, 8, H 7, 8, Lu 9, 10, Li 4, St 44, Sp 9 ↓, Li 4 and St 44 ↓, are acting to relieve pain points, and Sp 9 ↓, is a specific point for swelling.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:41 AM IST