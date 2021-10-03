Simply Sujok: Treat your urinary problems with these tips

One of the earliest trainings a child receives is toilet training and urine is one of the first body fluids a kid learns about. Urine is more than just that drink you had a few hours ago. The body produces urine to get rid of waste and extra water that it doesn’t need. Before leaving your body, urine travels through the urinary tract. The urinary tract is a pathway that includes: Kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra.

Urine is also a way for your body to keep the right amount of water. Did you ever notice that if you drink a lot, you urinate more, and it is pale yellow? That’s because your body is getting rid of extra water and the urine has more water in it than usual. When blood goes through the kidneys, water and some of the other stuff that is in blood (like protein, glucose, and other nutrients) go back into the bloodstream, while the waste and excess stuff is taken out. Urine is what is left behind. But what is it exactly?

ALSO READ Simply Su-Jok: Tips to manage and prevent head injuries

Urine contains: Water, urea – a waste product that forms when proteins are broken down, urochrome – a pigmented blood product that gives urine its yellowish colour, salts, creatinine – a waste product that forms with the normal breakdown of muscle, and byproducts of bile from the liver and ammonia.

Once urine is produced, it travels from the kidney to the bladder, where it’s stored until you need to go to the toilet. The bladder expands as it fills; when it’s full, nerve endings in the bladder wall send a message to the brain that you need to urinate.

A urinary tract infection, commonly known as UTI is one of the most common urinary problems and is an infection that occurs in the urinary tract. This infection is most often caused by microbes such as fungi, bacteria, and virus and involves the kidneys, ureters, urethra or bladder. This condition can be painful, and the consequences can get critical if the infection spreads to the kidneys.

Here below are a few causes of urinary problems:

A weak immune system.

An enlarged prostate in men.

Using a contraceptive diaphragm or condoms that are coated in spermicide.

Diabetes.

Some other conditions that obstruct the urinary tract. For example, kidney stones.

The symptoms of a urinary problem vary depending on the kind of urinary problem.

Here below are the symptoms of the most common problem: UTI

A frequent urge to urinate.

Foul-smelling urine.

Pain or burning sensation while you urinate.

Cloudy, dark or bloody urine.

Fever or chills.

Fatigue.

Nausea.

Muscle aches.

Vomiting.

Pelvic pain in women, particularly in the centre of the pelvis and the area around the pubic bone.

Pressure or cramping in the lower back or, the lower abdomen.

Most urinary problems are treated by medical doctors with a course of anti-biotics. However, it is essential that you complete the course of the medication for a faster recovery. Besides, it is important that you drink a lot of water or other fluids, as it will help you feel better. If you feel that your symptoms do not improve despite the urinary problem treatment, it is essential that you visit the prescribing doctor or urologist.

You can prevent urinary problems in several ways. A few of them include:

Drinking plenty of water.

Urinating frequently.

Wiping yourself from front to back after you urinate.

Avoiding fluids that irritate the bladder. For example, caffeine or alcohol.

Keeping the genital area clean.

Avoiding the use of oils in your genital areas.

Avoiding the use of perfumed products in the genital regions.

Urinating immediately after sex

Using better, hygienic products such as menstrual cups or sanitary pads instead of tampons.

Avoiding the utilization of a spermicide or a diaphragm for birth control.

Wearing cotton clothes that are comfortable and loose, keeping the area around the urethra.

One who has been reading my articles will surely know as to how to trace these meridians on the front and back side of our hands and feet. The place for these are given in the figure. These Protocols are based on the research done by the Institute of Acupressure and Holistic Healing. Allahabad since over two decades.

Advertisement

Treatment: One must take a Jimmy / Probe or a pencil with its lead point broken and smoothened. Without applying much pressure move the blunt point in the area shown on the skin of fingers and toes. The affected point as shown will be very painful. Stimulate it, by turning it clockwise and anticlockwise for a minute or two.

One will generally feel some relief instantly. Paste tiny Byol magnets for about eight hours preferably before sleeping. If the point has an arrow up, please use a magnet with yellow side touching skin and if arrow down then white touches skin. The points are to be stimulated three to four times in daytime and magnets attached at night. Repeat the treatment till the problem is over.

1. Polyuria

a. Voluminous urination with cold pain in the abdomen.

Treatment: K 6, Sp 6, Cv 4, 6, UB 23 ↓, all

b. Frequent & abundant urination with incontinence, enuresis, lower backache.

Treatment: UB 23, 28, Cv 4, Gv 4 ↑ all

c. Frequent urination K 3 ↑ is a special point to treat frequent urination.

If full relief is not obtained by K 3 add: Li 11, ST 36, Sp 10, St 32, 34 ↑

d. Frequent urination due to diabetes.

Treat one or more of the following groups:

Group I – P8, Si 3, ↓, both

Group II – Lu 7, Sp 4, Gv 26, Cv 12, UB 20, Tw 1, K 6 ↓, all

2. Oligouria

Diuretics (To increase quantity of urination)

Treatment: Cv 3, Sp 6, 9, St 36 ↓ all

3. Anuria

Treatment: K 1 ↓, (special point) K 8 ↓ ↑

a. Total blockage of urine

Treatment: K 1, 3, 6 ↓ all

To understand treatment properly for this problem and attaches appearing earlier in this column, you are invited to our Zoom meeting (ID: 4793331908; Password: healing) held every Monday from 7 PM to 8 PM. It’s a free service courtesy of The Free Press Journal and the Lions Club Mumbai ACTIONs. You can also share your problems by writing to us at eatures@fpj.co.in; lionsclubofaction@gmail.com or send a WhatsApp at 9323178565.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Simply Su-jok: Easy ways to heal ankle injuries

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST