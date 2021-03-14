Simply Su-Jok: Tips to combat post-vaccine health troubles

Many are anxiously waiting for their turns to get vaccinated, but my age (87) made me a privileged one to be the first few recipients of this vaccine on the 8th of March at BKC. The entire process of vaccination was very smooth and professional. Three days after the vaccination I’m feeling fine with no side-effects so far. I am due for the next dose after four weeks.
I feel, that my habit of taking a doze of Ayurvedic herbs like giloy, ashwagandha holy basil and amla are also the reason behind my body’s strong immunity. I also regularly practice Pran, Vyan and Apaan Vayu Mudra Yoga, while watching movies on my TV. And mind you, regular practice of yoga mudra has taken away my all kinds of vaccine-related fears, it has helped in building up my nervous system and made my body pain-proof.
Health problems which are been associated with vaccine:
• Pain at the site of the injection
• Painful, swollen lymph nodes in the arm where the vaccine was injected
• Tiredness
• Headache
• Muscle or joint aches
• Nausea and vomiting
• Fever or chills
Apart from what is stated above, other problems stated in newspapers and health reports are: Shortness of breath to fear and anxiety, weakness, body aches, muscle pain, joint pains, cold & cough, nasal blockage, medication for diabetes, hypertension, heart rate being above normal range of 60 to 100 “for about a month after recovery”.
Fortunately, our ancient seers have discovered Mudra Yoga. The mudras could be learned easily, practice does not take any special time as it could be performed while travelling, watching TV etc., A list of about 350 diseases and the mudras to take care of these, has been worked out and anyone can get a copy of it through email or download the same from Lions Club of Mumbai ACTION website www.artofselfhealing.in, free of charge.
None of the above has affected me so far and I feel my body with all the above routine precautions will keep it free from other side effects also. Doctors are taking all precautions, but if the people take additional precaution that is free of any side effects, it will be better.
However, we shall discuss some of the problems here:
The signs are trouble in breathing, swelling of the face and throat, rash, and low blood pressure. It usually occurs soon after vaccination, and can be treated with epinephrine (as in an EpiPen). That’s why people are observed for at least 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine with epinephrine at the ready.
It is therefore recommended that one should start practicing Apaan Vayu Mudra while waiting for the vaccine and during the 15 minutes observation time one is at the Vaccination center. This mudra takes care of breathing problems, blood pressure and muscular pain.
Apaan Vayu Mudra is formed by touching the tip of the index finger to the root of the Thumb and pressing the index finger with the thumb. Join the tips of the middle and ring fingers to the tip of the thumb and keep the little finger straight. Apaan Vayu Mudra is also known as Mrit Sanjeevani Mudra, which means this mudra can arouse the dead to life, because of it’s lifesaving effect. This mudra should be formed by both hands separately. One can practice it 15 minutes or more. This mudra should be done thrice a day.
If one gets nerve pain, one can practice Pran Mudra i.e., by touching the tips of little finger, ring finger with the tip of the thumb. The duration of this mudra should be of 15 minutes and should be done thrice a day.
If someone feels scared before vaccination, one can perform Yoni Shoonya Mudra. This is formed in both hands by folding the index finger and placing it above the folded thumb. Keeping other fingers straight but open. Keep both hands close to each other. The duration of this mudra should be 15 minutes to 45 minutes. By practicing this particular mudra one can get rid of negative feelings and emotions, such as fear, worry, anger, nervousness etc. and leaves a calming effect on your mind.
In cases of heart attack, it is preventive and curative. It cures Angina pectoris, C.A.D., high & low B.P., palpitation of heart, nervous system, sudden asthmatic attacks, strengthens lungs, diseases due to excess air in the body such as gastric, colic, acidity, heart burn etc.
It takes care of arthritis, gout, joint pains, prevents breathlessness, headache. Myalgia (pain in muscles) (44 per cent), fever (34 per cent), headache (28 per cent), local pain at injection site (27 per cent), joint pain (12 per cent), nausea (8 per cent) and diarrhea (3 per cent) while tiredness (45 per cent) being the most prevailing one.
“The occurrence of other symptoms such as sore throat, insomnia, giddiness rigor, allergic rash, chills, vomiting, syncope were reported 1 per cent or less,” study said.
We have discussed the treatment for all the above problems in our previous articles published in Sunday Free Press – epaper published from Mumbai. The copies of the same are given for viewing or downloading in our website www.artofselfhealing.in. Readers are welcome to contact the Lions Club office bearers, with their phone numbers given on site will be too happy to assist anyone contacting them.
