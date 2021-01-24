Simply Su-Jok: Say bye to belching!

The etiquettes of ancient times tell us that guests should be fed until they let out a loud belch. Passing gas was considered a sign of the stomach being full, and the commencement of the digestion process. It was quite the norm then to let out gas unabashed, unlike the stigma of rude behaviour that it has become in modern society.

Commonly known as belching, farting, passing wind, or having gas, flatulence is a medical term for releasing gas from the digestive system through the mouth or anus. It occurs when gas collects inside the digestive system, and is a normal process.

When we eat, drink or swallow saliva, we also swallow tiny amounts of air. This swallowed air accumulates in the gut. The gas within our digestive system consists mainly of nitrogen and oxygen. When we digest food, gas, mainly in the form of hydrogen, methane, and carbon dioxide, is released. As the gas builds up, the body may need to eliminate it, either through the mouth, by belching, or by passing wind through the anal passage.

Flatulence or gas often occurs without the person being aware of it. There is no smell, and the amount is tiny. When there is a smell, there are usually small amounts of sulfur gases. If food has not been properly digested, it starts to decompose, releasing Sulphur. Gas can be the result of normal bodily processes, or it may stem from a condition that affects the digestive system. External sources are those that come from outside. We swallow air when we eat, drink, or swallow saliva, especially when excess saliva is produced, due to nausea or acid reflux. Internal sources are inside the gut. Gas may arise as a by-product of digestion of certain foods, or when foods are not completely digested. If any food is not digested completely by the stomach or the small intestine, flatulence can occur when it reaches the large intestine.

Foods that cause flatulence tend to be those high in certain complex and fibrous proteins. Foods high in fructose or sorbitol, such as fruit juices are causes of gas just as much as vegetables such as artichokes, broccoli, leeks, cauliflower, cabbage, garlic, onions, beans, Brussels sprouts, and turnips are known to cause wind. Other food types include:

● Cereals, such as wheat or oats

● Pulses, including beans and lentils

● Dairy produce

● Yeast in baked products, such as bread

● Nuts

These foods can take a long time to digest, leading to the unpleasant smell associated with flatulence. Also, there are some foods that don’t absorb fully. This means that they pass from the intestines to the colon without being completely digested first.

Food is not the only reason for accumulating gas in the belly. Culprits include our habits like chewing gum, smoking, sucking on objects such as pen tops, drinking carbonated drinks, or eating too quickly.

If your diet doesn’t contain a large amount of carbohydrates or sugars, and you don’t swallow excessive air, your excessive flatulence could be due to a medical condition.

● Constipation

● Gastroenteritis

● Food intolerances, such as lactose intolerance

● Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

● Crohn’s disease

● Celiac disease

● Diabetes

● Eating disorders

If you have unexplained flatulence, or if you experience the following symptoms along with flatulence, you should see your doctor:

● Gas that’s persistent and severe

● Vomiting

● Diarrhea

● Constipation

● Unintentional weight loss

● Heartburn

● Blood in stool

There are a number of ways to treat flatulence, depending on the cause of the problem. To treat flatulence at home, try the following:

● Look at your diet: If it contains a large amount of carbohydrates that are difficult to digest, try to replace them. Carbohydrates that are easier to digest, such as potatoes, rice, and bananas are good substitutes.

● Keep a food diary: This will help you to identify any triggers. After you identify some foods that cause you excessive flatulence, you can learn to avoid them or to eat less of them.

● Eat less more: Try to eat around five to six small meals a day instead of three larger ones to help your digestive process.

● Chew properly: Avoid doing anything that may increase the amount of air that you swallow. This includes making sure that you’re chewing your food properly, and avoiding chewing gum or smoking.

● Exercise: Some people find that exercising helps to promote digestion and can prevent flatulence.

● Try over-the-counter medications: These include charcoal tablets that absorb gas through the digestive system, antacids, and dietary supplements such as alpha-galactosidase and peptide inhibitors. It’s important to note that these medications will only temporarily provide relief.

Here are some natural alternative treatments:

Vayu Mudra treatment for Flatulence: Fold index finger and place it at the base of the thumb and after slightly press this finger with the thumb, keep the other three fingers straight.

Acupressure:

The body remains healthy if the meridian system bio energy in body is in balance. We are not going into much details about it here. Location of Meridian points is given in the figures. One has to locate these points by probing with a Jimmy or blunt pencil. The most painful point is to be selected and stimulated by rotating the blunt point clockwise and counterclockwise for about 15 - 20 seconds till pain reduces. A byol magnet is to be pasted with micro surgical tape, after stimulation of the point, keeping white side of magnet touching the adhesive tape where arrow is pointing upwards ↑, and yellow side touching the tape where arrow is pointing downwards ↓. Paste magnets for about 6 to 8 hours and repeat the treatment for a couple of days till the problem is over.