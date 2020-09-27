Simply Su-Jok: Know how you can strengthen your heart and lungs

Stressful as it may have been, getting an anxiety attack over a test at such an age is not common. But my chemist said he has been hearing many cases of young people suffering from similar situations for maybe different reasons. It struck me that there may have been some other reason for such a young person to suffer from anxiety attack from a situation that is getting more and more common.
For some, it may feel so strange it can cause things like rapid heart rate, difficulty breathing, chest tightness, dizziness, feeling hot or sweating, or other symptoms they may not recognize as a fairly common, but a much worse serious condition. Not only is it important to stay at home as far as possible, and work safely whenever and wherever possible. It is also critically important to keep lungs and immune system healthy to improve your body’s ability to fight off infection or illness. To actively fight off any viral infection, including this one, the best offense is healthy heart and lungs.
Here are some proactive steps you can take to optimize your pulmonary health…
Hydration
It may not be top of mind, but proper hydration keeps your lungs lubricated so that irritants and mucus thin out.
Diet
You may even question the connection, but food choices are very important for heart lung and immune system health. There are many foods that assist the body with decreasing inflammation in the airways. Foods high in vitamins and antioxidants like fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 rich choices. They include apples, green tea, black coffee, raw seeds, nuts, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, oranges and orange vegetables like pumpkin, and garlic.
Exercise
Heart is an important muscle and needs regular workout. Exercise helps increase your flow of oxygen in your bloodstream that then increases airflow to your muscles, heart, and lungs. 30 minutes of moderate exercise 5 times per week is recommended for both young and old.
Reduced exposure to pollution, allergens and irritants
The more irritated your lungs are by external sources, the more inflamed they get. As much as you can, reduce your exposure to aerosols and sprays like cleaners and hairsprays, pollens, and smokey environments. If you smoke cigarettes – even the electronic ones, you end up burning your lungs.
Oral health
To best protect your lungs, it is crucial to protect your teeth, gums, and tongue. Brush and floss twice per day to prevent the buildup of plaque and potential infections in your mouth. These could migrate from your mouth into your lungs, compromising their ability to function properly. More so, a healthy mouth will make it much easier and more sanitary to wear a mask.
Frequent handwashing
Prevention is the best cure. Washing hands with soap and running water are the most effective way of doing this.
Keep a watch on sore throat
With nowhere to go, consumption of cold beverages (soft and hard) is on the rise. I won’t recommend it for many reasons, but more importantly I would suggest reduction in use of ice. However good the water, when it freezes, it traps contaminants including possibly virus strains. If you do have a sore or scratchy throat, it is important to soothe it so that throat irritation doesn’t migrate down to the lungs. Drink warm liquids like water with a squeeze of lemon, a dash of apple cider vinegar, or sprinkle of Himalayan sea salt, along with green tea, matcha, weak black coffee, or another elixir. Warm liquids not only soothe the throat, but they also increase hydration and the flow of gastric juices in the stomach, helping reduce inflammation.
For those with existing heart and lung conditions, make sure you monitor your blood pressure regularly at home.
Here are a few tips to help you:
Su-jok therapy, Ayurvedic acupressure have treatment for all the above but that needs more training. Nature has provided us with Self-treatment discovered by our ancient scientist; the treatment is called Mudra Yoga.
Mritsanjivani: It is formed by folding the index finger to the root of the thumb and by joining the tips of middle finger and ring finger to the tip of the thumb, keeping the little finger straight. This mudra is also known as Apan Vayu Mudra. It has aptly been also called as Mrit-sanjivani mudra., i.e. the mudra which can arouse the dead to life because of life-saving effect. This mudra should be formed by both hands separately. Time: 45 minutes to 1 hour or 15 minutes thrice a day. Detailed knowledge about these Mudras is given in www.artofselfhealing.in.
Pran Mudra is formed by touching the tips of the thumb, the small finger and ring fingers. Apan mudra is formed by joining the tips of the middle, the ring and the thumb. One should practice Mritsanjeevini Mudra with right hand and simultaneously the Pran Mudra or the Apan Mudra with the left hand alternatively.
Benefits of Mritsanjeevni Mudra: This mudra is both effective and curative. It helps remove clogs and blockages in arteries and removes toxins from body. It also plays a key role in reducing fatigue, pain in nerves, muscles and bones. This mudra can help boost our physical and mental strength and the negativity from mind, thus helps in relieving anxiety. It can help combat vitamin / mineral deficiencies. With the help of this mudra one can improve blood circulation, memory and concentration.
It cures Angina Pectoris. This mudra can also treat blood pressure problems. It can help keep reproductive organs of both male and female healthy. It can keep stomach, legs, thighs, knees, feet, ears and throat fine. It improves health of heart and lungs. Problems like constipation, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, hiccough. Apart from these problems, it also helps control over eating. It may cure urinary tract infection, one may get rid of pus, albumin in urine, burning in urine and piles.
This mudra could be a boon for diabetics. Those suffering from impotency should definitely give this mudra a try. This mudra also lowers the odd of cesarean delivery. It cures period pain and improves regular period cycle.
It controls palpitation of heart, strengthens the nervous system, circulatory system, immune system, strengthens bones and muscles, joint pains, arthritis, gout. It generates optimism, purifies body and mind.
It is equally useful in sudden Asthmatic attacks wherein a patient is struggling for breath, bronchitis, asthma, respiratory diseases, In case of knee pains and Asthma, if this Mudra is performed for 5-7 minutes before climbing up the stairs, it will ameliorate the pain of knees and prevent breathlessness which are generally due to stomach disorders.
It helps in relieving of stomach problems like gastritis, colic, acidity, heart burn, etc. It has a magical effect in cases of headache, migraine, etc. It improves eyesight, wards off eye diseases and stops unnecessary blinking of eyes.
(From increasing metabolism to overcoming physical problems, Prof Luthria speaks about the art of self-healing through simple techniques. For more information on treatments and remedies, kindly visit www.artofselfhealing.in)
