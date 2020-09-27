Simply Su-Jok: Know how you can strengthen your heart and lungs

Here are some proactive steps you can take to optimize your pulmonary health…

Hydration

It may not be top of mind, but proper hydration keeps your lungs lubricated so that irritants and mucus thin out.

Diet

You may even question the connection, but food choices are very important for heart lung and immune system health. There are many foods that assist the body with decreasing inflammation in the airways. Foods high in vitamins and antioxidants like fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 rich choices. They include apples, green tea, black coffee, raw seeds, nuts, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, oranges and orange vegetables like pumpkin, and garlic.

Exercise

Heart is an important muscle and needs regular workout. Exercise helps increase your flow of oxygen in your bloodstream that then increases airflow to your muscles, heart, and lungs. 30 minutes of moderate exercise 5 times per week is recommended for both young and old.

Reduced exposure to pollution, allergens and irritants

The more irritated your lungs are by external sources, the more inflamed they get. As much as you can, reduce your exposure to aerosols and sprays like cleaners and hairsprays, pollens, and smokey environments. If you smoke cigarettes – even the electronic ones, you end up burning your lungs.

Oral health

To best protect your lungs, it is crucial to protect your teeth, gums, and tongue. Brush and floss twice per day to prevent the buildup of plaque and potential infections in your mouth. These could migrate from your mouth into your lungs, compromising their ability to function properly. More so, a healthy mouth will make it much easier and more sanitary to wear a mask.

Frequent handwashing

Prevention is the best cure. Washing hands with soap and running water are the most effective way of doing this.

Keep a watch on sore throat

With nowhere to go, consumption of cold beverages (soft and hard) is on the rise. I won’t recommend it for many reasons, but more importantly I would suggest reduction in use of ice. However good the water, when it freezes, it traps contaminants including possibly virus strains. If you do have a sore or scratchy throat, it is important to soothe it so that throat irritation doesn’t migrate down to the lungs. Drink warm liquids like water with a squeeze of lemon, a dash of apple cider vinegar, or sprinkle of Himalayan sea salt, along with green tea, matcha, weak black coffee, or another elixir. Warm liquids not only soothe the throat, but they also increase hydration and the flow of gastric juices in the stomach, helping reduce inflammation.

For those with existing heart and lung conditions, make sure you monitor your blood pressure regularly at home.

Here are a few tips to help you:

Su-jok therapy, Ayurvedic acupressure have treatment for all the above but that needs more training. Nature has provided us with Self-treatment discovered by our ancient scientist; the treatment is called Mudra Yoga.

Mritsanjivani: It is formed by folding the index finger to the root of the thumb and by joining the tips of middle finger and ring finger to the tip of the thumb, keeping the little finger straight. This mudra is also known as Apan Vayu Mudra. It has aptly been also called as Mrit-sanjivani mudra., i.e. the mudra which can arouse the dead to life because of life-saving effect. This mudra should be formed by both hands separately. Time: 45 minutes to 1 hour or 15 minutes thrice a day. Detailed knowledge about these Mudras is given in www.artofselfhealing.in.