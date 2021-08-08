Simply Su-Jok: Ease down your tennis elbow pain with these simple remedies

The previous article generated so much interest last week, that I will elaborate on another ailment related to tennis. Tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis) is a painful condition that occurs when tendons in your elbow are overloaded, usually by repetitive motions of the wrist and arm. Pain and weakness because of it may make it difficult to: Shake hands or grip an object, turn a doorknob or hold a coffee cup.

Despite its name, tennis players aren’t the only ones who develop tennis elbow. People whose jobs feature the types of motions that can lead to tennis elbow include plumbers, painters, carpenters, chefs/butchers and even those constantly using computers.

Here are some motion types responsible for the condition: Using plumbing tools, painting, driving screws, cutting up cooking ingredients, particularly meat and repetitive computer mouse use, etc. The pain of tennis elbow occurs primarily where the tendons of your forearm muscles attach to a bony bump on the outside of your elbow. Pain can also spread into your forearm and wrist.

Tennis elbow often gets better on its own. But if over-the-counter pain medications and other self-care measures aren’t helping, your doctor may suggest physical therapy. Severe cases of tennis elbow may require surgery. If your symptoms are related to tennis, your doctor may suggest that experts evaluate your tennis technique, or the movements involved with your job tasks to determine the best steps to reduce stress on your injured tissue.

A physical therapist can teach you exercises to gradually stretch and strengthen your muscles, especially the muscles of your forearm. Eccentric exercises, which involve lowering your wrist very slowly after raising it, are particularly helpful. A forearm strap or brace may reduce stress on the injured tissue.

Your doctor may recommend the following self-care measures:

Rest: Avoid activities that aggravate your elbow pain

Pain relievers: Try over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB) or naproxen (Aleve).

Ice: Apply ice or a cold pack for 15 minutes three to four times a day.

Technique: Make sure that you are using proper technique for your activities and avoiding repetitive wrist motions.

Did you know that the sujok therapy I suggest works just the same as physiotherapy – except, it does not really need anyone other than your own self to administer it. The prescribed protocols are very simple treatment that could be done by the patient if s/he has a basic sujok kit. If sujok kit is not available, one may try using hairbrush or hard toothbrush. www.artofselfhealing.in

One who has been reading my articles will surely know as to how to trace these meridians on the front and back side of our hands and feet. These protocols are based on the research done by the Institute of Acupressure and Holistic Healing. Allahabad since over two decades.

Treatment: One has to take a Jimmy / Probe or a pencil with its lead point broken and smoothened. Without applying much pressure move the blunt point in the area shown on the skin of fingers and toes. The affected point as shown will be very painful. Stimulate it, by turning it clockwise and anticlockwise for a minute or two. One will generally feel some relief instantly. Paste tiny Byol magnets for about eight hours preferably before sleeping. If the point has an arrow up, please use a magnet with yellow side touching skin and if arrow down then white touches skin. The points are to be stimulated three to four times in day time and magnets attached at night. Repeat the treatment till the problem is over.

Since we are focusing on the condition developed while playing the sport, there are two types of tennis elbow, they cause pain in different areas of the elbow and forearm. In back hand tennis elbow, the area of the pain is on the outside of forearm.

The Backhand tennis elbow is most often felt during a backhand return. The force of the racket hitting the ball can damage the tendons where they are attached to the lower end of the upper arm bone.

Main symptoms of backhand tennis elbow: The first symptom is pain during a backhand stroke or other similar repetitive movements. There is pain on extension of the wrist. The elbow hurts when the person places the arm and palm down on a table and tries to raise the hand against resistance by bending the wrist. Pain is felt on the outer, backside of the elbow and forearm on the same side, the thumb is taken away from the body. Continuing to play can extend the area of pain from the elbow down to the writ and result in pain even at rest.

Treatment: (i) Apply ice and avoid any exercise that produces pain. (ii) The use of a brace may be helpful. (iii) Strengthen the wrist muscles.

Acupressure Treatment: Li 4,10,11, St 36, 25, Tw 5 ↓ all