Shyam Benegal: I like the simplicity of Ruskin Bond

Favourite genre

Fiction has always been my favourite genre. My favourite all time read will be books by Jeffrey Archer. Now I am reading scripts and screenplays on films as I am planning a film.

Reading memories

My earliest memories would be reading books by Ernest Hemingway, EM Forster, and John Steinbeck. After having made a film on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I just found myself reading Netaji: Living Dangerously by Kingshuk Nag, who forwarded the book to me. I think it is sound history packed in the book, and I liked it for not compromising on facts. Bose fascinated me as a subject for my film.

The other book I have just started dipping into is Nidhi Dugar Kundalia’s The Lost Generation: Chronicling India's Dying Professions. She is chronicling how India is slowly losing professions which make the country unique and distinct. I am looking forward to reading this book.

A time to read

I like to read whenever I am not shooting and always try to make time for a good read. Nothing like a good book in hand.

Physical feel

I like to read books physically as Kindle or other platforms don’t quite give you the pleasure of reading.

From book to film

My favourite book adaptation to film would be my film adaptation of the classic book A Flight of Pigeons by Ruskin Bond which I made as Junoon starring Shashi Kapoor and Nafeesa Ali.

A soft spot for Bond

My favourite author would be Ruskin Bond. I like his prose and quaint settings of his books and the simplicity of his stories.