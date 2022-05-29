Seven ways to deal with emotional loneliness

Photo: Freepik

Loneliness indeed is an unpleasant emotional response to perceived isolation. People often think that loneliness and being alone are same. But that’s not necessarily true. You can be on your own and have a great time all by yourself. On the other hand, even though you are with a group of friends or are surrounded by your loved ones, you can feel lonely. This feeling is what differentiates the two from each other. Emotional loneliness refers to the lack of deep, nurturing relationships with people. It is a feeling of emptiness, a feeling when you really want to talk to someone, but there’s nobody. When you are emotionally lonely from within you feel disconnected from the world.

How to deal with Emotional Loneliness

1. Stop sitting alone or behind closed doors: Keep yourself busy and with someone who is active and cheerful. Join a class or a club — this can also provide a sense of belonging that comes with being part of a group. It can stimulate creativity, give you something to look forward to during the day, and help you get rid of loneliness.

2. Travel: A change of place is a mood changer. A change in the climate, food and vibe brings a big shift in emotions. Hence, give yourself a break from time to time.

3. Water Therapy: Practice any form of water therapy like hydro exercises, swimming, etc.

Read Also The Millennial Pilgrim: The utter loneliness of being an adult

4. Surround yourself with nature: Surrounding yourself with greenery can play an important role in changing your mindset and getting rid of loneliness. Take a walk in a garden, so trekking or a nature trail, etc. You can also engage in gardening.

5. Pen down your thoughts and experiences: Start journalling and empty yourself from within. Write what you feel, vent out your emotions, and in a few days you can feel the change.

6. Motivate yourself: Indulge in watching motivational videos, inspirational movies, enroll for some life coaching sessions that will help discover a new side to you. Push your limits, challenge yourself, enhance and polish your skillsets. All this can help you come out of the zone and deal with loneliness and life in general.

7. Heal yourself: Since emotions, feelings are from the heart, it is important to get your heart chakra healed. This holistic method can easily release all kinds of emotional pain and self-suffering. A good healer can help you through this process. Also there are a lot of meditation videos on YouTube and other social media platforms to heal the heart chakra and cure yourself from loneliness.

(The writer is the Founder of Etheralsonia)