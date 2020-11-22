Say goodbye to weak immunity

Wrapped in a warm blanket, sipping hot chocolate on a cold, chilly morning is probably the best part about winters. But, not everything is happy and gay about the season, as winter also brings with it an array of health problems like common cold, cough, flu and fever, which are symptoms of weakened immunity. And, with the COVID-19 pandemic still causing havoc, keeping one’s immune system in check should be the top priority. There are foods and natural drinks which can give your immunity a boost and ward off winter woes. Here’s how:

Citrus fruits: Foods that are high in Vitamin C like oranges, grapefruit, lemons and tangerines could be your best bet for a strong immune system. Our body doesn’t produce or store Vitamin C naturally, hence it is advisable to consume Vitamin C-rich fruits daily, as they provide protection against common cold. And because most citrus fruits are harvested in the colder months, winter is the best time to enjoy these zesty fruits.

Eggs: Apart from Vitamin D, eggs are a rich source of Vitamin C. Egg yolk is packed with protein and iron which helps build body strength. Be it an omelette, scrambled egg, a fried one or sunny-side up, there are numerous ways in which one can cook eggs and eat them throughout winter without getting bored.

Sugarcane juice: Those who hate drinking ‘kadhas’ could opt for sugarcane juice. Sugarcane juice helps flush out toxins and keeps the liver healthy. Drinking sugarcane juice daily, can also help you shake off lethargy and can also improve one’s mood. For best results, drink sugarcane drink in between meals.

Haldi Milk: For Indians, Haldi Milk, is a go-to remedy for almost all health problems. Haldi (turmeric) has anti-inflammatory properties and can speed-up recovery from cough, cold and flu. It can also help in combatting the ill-effects of air pollution. And making it a quite simple. All you need is ¼ tsp of haldi powder. Add it to a glass of warm milk. You can also add saffron to enhance the taste and add in jaggery instead of sugar to sweeten it.

Jaggery: Jaggery is another wonderful ingredient which can keep your immune system intact throughout winter. Jaggery is a rich source of iron, which helps boost immunity. Apart from that, jaggery can also increase haemoglobin and protect you from the acute effects of pollution.