Red Flags For Hypothyroidism: Why Being Aware Of Its Onset Is Important

Our bodies are remarkable communicators. They give us signals and biofeedback, often long before a condition becomes severe. When it comes to an underactive thyroid or hypothyroidism, these signals are crucial. Recognizing them can prompt timely blood work and appropriate interventions.

The inability to lose weight, brittle fingernails, bone loss, hair fall, frequent infections, dizziness, constipation, mental and physical fatigue, headache, and migraine, among others, are all symptoms of an underactive or poorly performing thyroid.

Read Also Here’s how you can break from the vicious cycle of seeking validation from others

Here are some red flags your body might be waving to get your attention.

Body fat gain

Your thyroid gland is the master gland for metabolism. When not working at its optimum, it affects the metabolic activity of trillions of cells in our body. One of the effects of a slow and sluggish metabolism is unexplained weight gain. If you find yourself gaining body fat despite regular exercise and a stringent diet, it might be your thyroid at play. The thyroid hormone is crucial for metabolism regulation. When it's underactive, your metabolism slows down, making it difficult to shed those extra pounds.

Body fat gain |

Dry skin and hair

Hypothyroidism can affect the health of your skin and hair. You might notice your skin becoming unusually dry and rough, even with regular moisturising. Your hair might also become brittle, dry, and more prone to falling out. When the thyroid levels are low, these cells do not regenerate as quickly, leading to dry, flaky skin and thinning hair.

Dry skin and hair |

Energy slumps

Feeling excessively tired or experiencing energy slumps during the day can be another red flag. Hypothyroidism slows down your body’s processes, leading to fatigue. This isn’t just an overwhelming sense of exhaustion that doesn’t seem to improve with rest. Thyroid hormones are critical for energy production within cells, and without adequate levels, your energy levels can plummet.

Energy slumps | Iakov Filimonov

Sensitivity to temperature changes

If you’re frequently cold when others are comfortable, your thyroid might be to blame. Hypothyroidism can lower your body’s basal metabolic rate, which means you generate less heat. This can make you more sensitive to cold temperatures, even in relatively mild conditions. The thyroid hormone influences how much energy our bodies use at rest, and without sufficient amount of energy, our bodies don't produce enough heat, leading to that constant chilly feeling.

Sensitivity to temperature changes |

Mood swings

Your thyroid hormones also play a significant role in your mental health. An underactive thyroid can lead to mood swings, depression, and even anxiety. If you’re feeling persistently low, irritable, or anxious without a clear reason, it’s worth considering your thyroid health. Thyroid hormones affect neurotransmitter levels in the brain, such as serotonin and dopamine, which are crucial for maintaining a stable mood. A deficiency in these hormones can lead to changes in mood and mental well-being.

It's essential to decode these signals not by self-diagnosing through internet searches or social media but by seeking professional advice. Working with an integrative team that focuses on the right diagnosis, identifying the root cause, lifestyle changes, nutrition, and holistic health can be invaluable.

Mood swings |

While medication prescribed by your doctor is crucial and should not be discontinued, addressing lifestyle factors and underlying causes can significantly enhance your overall process of managing your thyroid health.

With that said, while doing a thyroid panel test, many people blindly look at their Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) test, and if it is within the range, do not focus on making corrective actions.

Just doing a TSH test is not enough because this can be a false expression. In some cases, your TSH levels may be within range, but you may still have an underactive thyroid gland. To rule this out, you need to get the whole panel test including TSH, T3, T4, Anti-Tg, and Anti-TPO.

Read Also A Comprehensive Checklist Of Red Flags Of Low Self-Esteem

Your T3 and T4 levels will help you understand if your T4 is getting converted to your T3. So, you need good levels of T4 and T3 with your TSH for an efficiently functioning thyroid gland. But if you have good TSH levels but show an abnormality in your T3 and T4, you need to improve your thyroid function.

Every thyroid case needs to be treated differently, so knowing the exact cause may reduce the need for medication. Today many people are getting misdiagnosed. Some don’t even realize that their thyroid could also be an autoimmune condition like Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Getting your Anti-Tg and Anti-TPO tests will help you rule this out, and once ruled out, the approach towards Hashimoto’s is entirely different as it's an autoimmune condition and needs a focus on several aspects of your health including your gut, food sensitivities, and much more. So, the right diagnosis is crucial for better management and possible recovery.

Remember, your body is on your side, and these red flags are a guide towards better health. Paying attention to them and acting accordingly can lead you on a path to improved well-being and vitality.

(Luke Coutinho is an Integrative Lifestyle Expert)