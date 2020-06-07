Power up with plant-based diet

Our country is a vegetarian utopia, where spiritual insight, endurance and austerity integrate in happy harmony. Opting for a change in your diet, irrespective of whether you are a vegetarian or a meat eater, in order to increase your quota of plant-based food is unequivocally a healthy choice. They also lower the risk of heart ailments, diabetes, obesity and certain carcinogens.

Eliminating meat for health, animal welfare or ecological reasons is irrelevant. Plant-based consumption can hint at several varied things. It is a diet that majorly centres on foods sourced from plants which help both a person’s health and the biosphere. By and large, this diet gyrates towards plants with lesser inclusion of animal products like eggs, poultry, meat, dairy and fish.

The basic idea is to make it the mainstay of your diet plan. A plant-based diet underscores foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, oil seeds and limits intake of eggs, meats, and dairy products. From here, more limitations could get underway subject to how exacting you want to be. It may totally exclude foods from animals or just restrict consumption depending on the person’s preference. That implies seafood and meat are not necessarily forbidden – an individual might just resolve to curtail eating those items by choice.

Beware of deficiency

According to Pranathi Bollapragada, Head of Nutrition & Dietetics at Dharana at Shillim, “Coming to a plant-based diet, there are few nutrients like Vitamin B12, Iron and protein which may not be potentially available in only plant origin foods. Ensure that whenever you consume iron rich foods, it has to be combined with vitamin C foods in order to increase the absorption. Vitamin C food sources are lemons, orange, mosambi (sweet lime) and mango.”