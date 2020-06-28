Optimize your eye health with Su-Jok

It started with the lockdown, but with the new paradigm of “Work From Home” (WFH) and e-learning, we shall all put an extra amount of load on a very vital sensory organ called eyes. It is reported that an average person will spend 33% extra time on digital screen as online activities like working, conferencing, learning, shopping, communicating and binge watching TV shows and web series are likely to double up. While awareness is being spread on detection of COVID-19, it has now come to light that one of the signs of being a carrier of a newly mutated form of the virus can display an ocular symptom called “pink eye”, one that is so easily confused with conjunctivitis. While not fully established, studies are being fast-tracked to understand if COVID-19 has an impact of long-term impairment of eyesight, just like its effect on diminished sense of taste, smell and hearing.

COVID or not, vision impairment is a major global health concern, as it is associated with a diminished quality of life and decreased survival expectancy in the middle-aged and elderly population. Data from WHO (World Health Organization - 2019) states:

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment or blindness, of which at least 1 billion have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.