Optimize your eye health with Su-Jok

It started with the lockdown, but with the new paradigm of “Work From Home” (WFH) and e-learning, we shall all put an extra amount of load on a very vital sensory organ called eyes. It is reported that an average person will spend 33% extra time on digital screen as online activities like working, conferencing, learning, shopping, communicating and binge watching TV shows and web series are likely to double up. While awareness is being spread on detection of COVID-19, it has now come to light that one of the signs of being a carrier of a newly mutated form of the virus can display an ocular symptom called “pink eye”, one that is so easily confused with conjunctivitis. While not fully established, studies are being fast-tracked to understand if COVID-19 has an impact of long-term impairment of eyesight, just like its effect on diminished sense of taste, smell and hearing.
COVID or not, vision impairment is a major global health concern, as it is associated with a diminished quality of life and decreased survival expectancy in the middle-aged and elderly population. Data from WHO (World Health Organization - 2019) states:
Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment or blindness, of which at least 1 billion have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.
This 1 billion people include those with moderate or severe distance vision impairment or blindness due to unaddressed refractive error, as well as near vision impairment caused by unaddressed presbyopia.
Globally, the leading causes of vision impairment are uncorrected refractive errors and cataracts.
Most people with vision impairment are over the age of 50 years.
A comprehensive approach to eye care involves not only treatment, but also encompasses prevention. In this respect, Lions Club of Mumbai ACTION advises that people may think of using what our sages have developed for us, like practicing various Mudras, the details of same appropriate for various health problems are given in www.artofselfhealing.in
It is observed that a simple method of improving eyesight discovered by Prof. Park Jae Woo, the father of modern Su-Jok gives very good results at practically no cost. According to basic Su-Jok therapy thumb corresponds to head. Lower phalange is neck and upper phalange is face. Divide upper phalange in four parts, 1st will be up to mouth, 2nd will be nose, eyes and ears, 3rd is forehead and the 4th is the crown.
When one finds the eyes correspondence points with the probe, that are painful then apply green colour on thumb or paste two black pepper with paper adhesive tape. Applying green colour or pasting two black pepper seeds on the thumb is a harmless and effective technique, it is highly recommended for children who have troubled eyesight. One can expect the best results within 12 to 16 weeks.
To tackle the problems related to eyes, nose and brain, apply yellow colour at the corner of the left hand’s thumb, below the nail.
Those who have night blindness should apply brown colour on the left hand's index finger below the nail.
Su-Jok’s colour therapy also promises to treat cataract, a condition where eye’s vision becomes blurry. One should find point GV 23 with a probe, and then apply byol magnet with white side facing up.
Glaucoma is an elevation of pressure in one of the chambers of the eye that can decrease vision and lead to blindness (usually begins in middle age). Paste white side of Byol magnet at Meridian point GB 20.
Other eye problems:
· External Squint (eyeball not moving up or down).
· Crossed Diplopia i.e. image of one eye appearing in the other eye.
· Lateral downward divergence of eye.
· Droopy eyes or Ptosis (hanging down of upper eye lid).
· Pupil of eye becoming large and fixed
All these problems could be treated by pressing point Eye 3 for four times a day. Press point Eye 2 four times a day if you are struggling to move your eye balls up or down.
Pressure points for eye disorders:
Mydriasis (dilation of pupil) — GV 10 ↑
Trachoma (a contagious diseases of conjunctiva & cornea) — Si 4 ↑
Inability to open eyes (opposite side) — GB 44 ↑
Night blindness (due to deficiency of Vitamin A) — Li 1 ↑ or GB 37 ↓
Uncontrolled twitching of eye muscles — Si 18 ↓
Intense eye pain/continuous uncontrolled twitching/ uncontrolled movement of eye balls/ exophthalmos (abnormal protrusion of eyes) — St 8 ↓
Practicing the Pran mudra and Surya mudra also improves eye sight and these should be encouraged, as it costs nothing to patients and can do no harm. One can visit www.artofselfhealing.in to know more about hand mudras in detail.
Please Note: The suggestions given herein and in our previous article are complementary to whatever medicines are prescribed by doctors and do not supersede it.
(From increasing metabolism to overcoming physical problems, through a series of article, Prof Luthria will speak about the art of self-healing through different healing techniques.)
