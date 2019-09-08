Not a lot of sex, but there’s definitely spunk

Book: Is There Still Sex in the City?

Author: Candace Bushnell

Publisher: Hachette India

Pages: 272; Price: Rs 599

From the writer who gave us the most fierce, honest, bold and relatable women in prose, comes another honest memoir on the lines of Sex in the City, but not quite. The book might get you excited to dive back into the lives of Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte albeit older. However, we are introduced to a new set of ladies: Sassy, Kitty, Queenie, Tilda Tia and Marilyn, who are middle-aged and go through all the motions it brings along.

What we thoroughly enjoyed was Bushnell’s wit and wisdom interspersed through her story-telling, whether it’s dealing with cubs (younger men), new boyfriends and the Tinder men. The MAM a.k.a. middle aged madness she frequently refers to in her writing seems like an honest portrayal of emotion that drives these women. Whether it’s the struggle to find a man or deal with a messy divorce or appear put-together in society or coming to terms with an ageing appearance, the book introduces you to the realities of the times. Keeping with Candace’s style, she never lets her women see pain without some pleasure. And these women are surely getting their fill, in ways of their own.

Is There Still Sex In The City? will make you chuckle and sigh at the inevitabilities of life such as love, lust and loss. But, it will also leave you wanting more, considering the author has woven magic into the pages of her previous writings. However, we we’ll commend the author for her honest portrayal of things that “we would rather not speak about” although we are pants deep in them anyway.