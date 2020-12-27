New Year 2021: How pandemic is affecting people's resolutions & goals

Taking it slow, and focusing on overall well-being is what Raj Shamani, Founder, Shamani Industries has aimed for. “This year changed everything for me and my perspective towards resolutions. Every year most of us make intense resolutions for ourselves, 90% of them related to buying something big or are related to audacious goals like getting abs or spending a ton on holidays. But this year we realised that when everything goes down south we start focusing on personal well-being and that of our loved ones,” he says.

“After this pandemic, I am not craving anything intense or big, and unlike every year, the only resolution this year is to be consistent with daily tasks to improve mental, physical and financial health on every day basis," adds Raj, who is also a Podcaster.

If 2020 saw many taking artistic endeavours, 2021 for some is to take their newly acquired skills to next level. “Never in my life had I imagined that I would learn to paint, and that too on glass. Today that I have learnt to paint glass planes and bottles, and I want to seriously take up this art form as an alternative hobby as well as an additional source of income,” says Niharika Rajani, a Chandigarh resident, who is pursuing B.Com by attending online classes made available to them by her college due to pandemic.

“Along with my studies, I want to be a part of professional glass painting artisans camp in this year. My resolution is to connect more and more with such artisans all across India which will help me garner new skills required to enhance my work,” opines Niharika, who aims to be a Chartered Accountant (CA).