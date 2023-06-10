Narendra Kusnur writes about songs to get into the monsoon mood

Besides umbrellas and raincoats, June is the time to keep some rain songs ready. With chai-pakoda for company, they create the perfect mood on a wet day. Of course, methods of listening have changed. Earlier, one had to keep individual LPs, cassettes or CDs aside, or wait for TV shows. These days, all one has to do is to create a playlist on any streaming platform, and maybe forward the link to people with similar tastes. YouTube gives the visual option as well.

There may be three ideal ways of compiling a rain playlist. One consists of classical raags by the maestros. The second would be film songs. And finally, one could use a set of English songs. A combination of the three could also work for those with eclectic tastes. In this column, the focus will be on classical compositions and old Hindi film songs.

In the Hindustani classical vocal list, what better way to start than with raag Miyan Ki Malhar? Pt Bhimsen Joshi’s rendition of Mohammed Shah Rangile is a masterpiece, and that could be a perfect beginning. Also in Miyan Ki Malhar are Bijuri Chamke Garaje Barse by Pt Vidyadhar Vyas, and Ustad Hamid Ali Khan’s Ghan Garajat Baadar Aaye.

On the instrumental front, the individual renditions of Miyan Ki Malhar by sitar legend Pt Ravi Shankar, shehnai great Ustad Bismillah Khan, santoor maestro Pt Shivkumar Sharma and flautist Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia are sublime. On the experimental side, music directors Shankar-Jaikishan composed Jazz-Style Miyan Ki Malhar in a private recording, whereas Ravi Shankar used the raag for the concluding movement of his Sitar Concerto No 2 with the London Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Zubin Mehta.

Among the Malhar variants, we have Gaud Malhar by Pandit Jasraj (Baadar Barsave Barsaat Bahu Teri Aali) and Kishori Amonkar (Barkha Bairi Bhayo Sajaniya). Amonkar also has a wonderful recording Barkha Ritu Aai in Nat Malhar. In Ramdasi Malhar, there’s a fabulous vocal recital by Pt Mallikarjun Mansur, besides a violin presentation by N. Rajam. Sitar great Pt Nikhil Banerjee’s Surdasi Malhar is a must. From the current generation, vocalist Rashid Khan’s Piya Nahin Ghar in raag Megh and Jayateerth Mevundi’s Kaa Kahoon Tumse Jiya Ki Baat in Megh Malhar would be good additions.

That brings us to old Hindi film music. Interestingly, one of Lata Mangeshkar’s early hits was about rain, as she sang Barsaat Mein Humse Mile Tum in the 1949 film Barsaat.

She combined with Shankar-Jaikishan, lyricist Shailendra and singer Manna Dey on Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua in Shree 420, famous for the Raj Kapoor-Nargis umbrella scene, and the Chori Chori hit Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi, which actually wasn’t shot in the rain.

Other Lata rain gems include O Sajna from Parakh, Megha Chhaye Aadhi Raat from Sharmeelee, Saawan Ke Jhoole Pade from Jurmana and Rimjhim Gire Saawan from Manzil, also known for its Kishore Kumar rendition. Her duets include Aaha Rimjhim Ke Yeh Pyaare with Talat Mahmood in Usne Kaha Tha and Saawan Ka Mahina in Milan. From Asha Bhosle, Phir Se Aaiyo Badra Bidesi from Namkeen is a beauty.

Among male singers, Kishore’s Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi), Mukesh’s Dum Dum Diga Diga (Chhalia) and Mohammed Rafi’s Zindagi Bhar Nahin Bhoolegi (Barsaat Ki Raat) and Rimjhim Ke Geet Sawaan Gaaye (Anjaana) would adorn any playlist. Other filmi rain classics would include the Geeta Dutt-Mohammed Rafi song Rimjhim Ke Taraane Leke (Kala Bazar), Garjat Barsat (Barsaat Ki Raat), Vani Jairam’s Miyan Ki Malhar piece Bole Re Papihara in Guddi, the Suresh Wadkar-Anupama Deshpande tune Lagi Aaj Saawan, Tip Tip Barsa Pani by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik in Mohra, the Kavita Krishnamurthy-Kumar Sanu hit Rim Jhim Rim Jhim (1942: A Love Story) and the Lagaan group song Ghanan Ghanan.

A few non-film songs would be in order. Begum Akhtar’s Chaa Rahi Kaali Ghata and Mehdi Hassan’s Umad Ghumad Ghir Aayo set the mood perfectly. Asha Bhosle’s Rim Jhim and Adnan Sami’s Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein can complete the list. Enjoy the rains.

