Narendra Kusnur writes about evergreen love songs to get you into Valentine’s Day mood

Just imagine your partner puts a condition for Valentine’s Day, asking you to make a playlist of only 14 love songs - seven in Hindi and seven in English. Surely, this would be one of the strangest requests you’ve ever got, but there’s no escaping. With hundreds of great love songs recorded over the years, how does one select only this many?

The number 14 has obviously been selected in keeping with the date. The only trick would perhaps be to randomly choose seven classics in each language, without really thinking too much. Anyway, it’s likely the choice will be questioned. Let me begin by attempting my own list.

Hindi hits

I’ll begin with an old classic – Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua from the 1955 film Shree 420. It had the most memorable scene, with Raj Kapoor and Nargis under an umbrella in the pouring rain. Sung by Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar, it was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan, with lyricist Shailendra writing, “Pyaar hua, ikraar hua hai, pyaar se phir kyon darta hai dil?; Kehta hai dil rasta mushkil, maaloom nahin hai kahaan manzil”.

Next comes the immortal Lata song Jab Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya from Mughal-e-Azam (1960). Filmed on

Madhubala with Prithiviraj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar watching, this was an evergreen Naushad number. Shakeel Badayuni’s lines “Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki, chup chup aahen bharna kya?” were iconic.

From the 1960s, there’s Yeh Mera Prem Patra Padhkar, filmed on

Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in Sangam (1964). Hasrat Jaipuri excelled on the lines, “Yeh mera prem padhkar, ki tum naaraaz na hona, ki tum meri zindagi ho, ki tum meri bandagi ho”. Mohammed Rafi sang the tune composed by Shankar-Jaikishan.

Jab Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya |

One would always think of Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal in the 1972 movie Shor. Sung by Lata and Mukesh in separate versions, it was picturised on Manoj Kumar, Nanda and Master Satyajeet. Santosh Anand wrote the famous lines, “Ek pyaar ka nagma hai, maujon ki rawaani hai, zindagi aur kuchh bhi nahin, teri meri kahaani hai”.

On Number 5, I’ve chosen another Laxmikant-Pyarelel song, Hum Bane Tum Bane from the 1981 film Ek Duuje Ke Liye. Anand Bakshi wrote the very simple lines “Hum bane tum bane ek duuje ke liye”, sung by S.P. Balasubramanyam and Lata. Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri played the lovers.

Music director R.D. Burman is represented by Tumse Milke from the 1989 movie Parinda. Featuring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, the song was sung by Suresh Wadkar and Asha Bhosle. Though the tune was inspired by Leo Sayer’s When I Need You, it was hummable. Khursheed Hallauri wrote, “Tumse milke aisa laga tumse milke, armaan hue poore dil ke, ae meri jaan-e-wafaa”.

Tumse Milke |

The Hindi list concludes with Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain Tumko Sanam from Saajan (1991). It may not be in everybody’s list but the title is simple enough to merit the occasion. Sung by Anuradha Paudwal for Madhuri Dixit, it was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and written by Sameer.

Evergreen English

Once again, this isn’t an easy list to compile, but some songs are quite deserving. I’ll start with the 1963 hit Love Me Do by the Beatles, with John Lennon and Paul McCartney effortlessly singing. This is followed by Where Do I Begin?, sung by Andy Williams for the 1970 film Love Story.

The third choice is a rare song – For My Lady, written by Ray Thomas in the 1972 Moody Blues album Seventh

Sojourn. Of all the songs mentioned here, this one may be new for many readers. After that, I’ve chosen three songs that were huge on radio in the mid-1970s. These are Annie’s Song by country star John Denver, Wonderful Tonight by the legendary Eric Clapton and You Needed Me by Anne Murray. All these have lyrics suited for the occasion.

To conclude, there’s the very appropriate Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You, originally sung by George Benson and later popularised by Glenn Mederois. One guesses this playlist should work. There will be a different one on Valentine’s Day next year.

