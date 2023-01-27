Mumbai's The Burrow offers delectable dishes along with solitude for a good time

Lasagna |

Eat, Drink, Gather — seems to be the tag line of The Burrow, a newly launched modern European bar and kitchen at BKC. The upscale locality with clean lanes, premium corporate office buildings, a drive-in theatre and ritzy salle a manger all over is appealing and soothing. When I got the chance to check out this café, I was quite excited.

The Burrow sets itself apart with a pre-plated single-portion menu that introduces an all-day dining concept. Conceptualised and Founded by Chef Yashasvi Modi, along with her father, Anil Modi as the Co-Founder, its name is congruous with its location that breaks you away from the city noise and offers solitude for a good time, just like the way we spent, over drinks and food.

The interiors reveal a spacious, charming place with stone walls and wood elements. Semi-circular sofas in the periphery for groups of six with two and four seater arrangements elsewhere, with a view of the display kitchen, is engaging. We spotted the owner-cum-chef Yashasvi herself engrossed in plating the dish prior to it reaching our table.

New England Seafood Chowder |

The Private Dining Room (PDR) is conceived to present a working lunch concept. A set menu with wine or beer pairings is designed to take care of the gastronomic cravings. The interiors capture both the spirit of a European bistro as well as a burrow that feels like a cuddle with its cheerful and welcoming air.

With stints at 5-star properties like Ram Baug Palace in Jaipur, Chef Yashasvi realised her metier was European cuisine and her forte lies in creating sauces with unique flavour pairings and this has been extended into the menu. The menu though limited, revolves around delectable in-house sauces and dips accompanied with each dish.

Pumpkin Ravioli |

With European cuisine, the menu includes, but is not limited to old classics of artisanal pasta, gourmet-styled tacos, and sliders among others. Each dish is sensibly crafted to make the accompanying sauce/dip the palate-hero. In-house Hot Sauce is served with Mozarella Sticks or Chicken Popcorn, both crispy and perfectly seasoned to pair with the dip. We tried Loaded Nachos served with the uncooked pico de gallo, refried beans and in-house cheese sauce. Aji Pepper Sauce came with Birria Coloccasia Tacos with soft taco shells and crunchy colocasia chips.

Spinach & feta cheese periogis |

The bar at The Burrow throws up classic and contemporary cocktails in a vibrant zone. The menu boasts unique handcrafted drinks that elevates the experience through aesthetics and eclectic mixes. The cocktails are curated with a personal Burrow twist like The Seville Sunset, a gin-based drink with, orange, fennel, oolong tea, lime, almond fat wash, red wine float and foam of gin, or the Pisco Sour made with Peruvian Brandy, Lime, Sugar, Egg White, Bitters, or Sazerac with Cognac.

The mains put forth dishes like Grilled Fish, Orange and chilli sauce, Pomme puree which is a signature dish of Red Snapper fillets, herb-flavoured orange and chilli sauce, pickled chillies and potato puree. We went with Pumpkin Ravioli and Spinach and Feta Pierogis, a palatable Polish dumpling. Lasagna was rich and creamy, loaded with veggies. We wrapped up our lunch with the warm and scrumptious Skillet Cookie with a dollop of ice-cream.

The Burrow-Bar |

A weekly Chef's Special Menu is on the anvil, intended to shine a spotlight on the preparations made by individual chefs from the kitchen team. The Burrow, with its happy vibe, good food and inviting ambiance, has the right trappings to chill out with friends after an arduous day at work!

Average cost for two: `1500 (without alcohol)

