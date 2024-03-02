Mumbai This Week: From Celebrations At Imagicaa To The Jamie Lever Show, Here's What's Happening In The City

Jamie Lever |

Funny act

Jamie Lever is a rising names in stand-up comedy in India. Attend her The Jamie Lever Show where you can see her live in act with her humour, impersonations and observations. She is all set for her first woman show in Mumbai. The fee is Rs 300 onwards.

When: March 10, 7:15 pm

Where: Nehru Centre, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Women celebrations

This women’s day, ladies can opt for the exclusive Women’s Day offer at Imagicaa. They get half-price entry offer as well as flat 50% offer on park tickets. It will be a three-day extravaganza for women to join and enjoy exciting activities and offers. The rides and attractions include the Grand Imagicaa Parade at Rs 849, and Imagicaa Theme Park and Imagicaa Water Park at Rs 699 after a great 50% off. You can even see the display of Grand Musical Fountain Show. There will be special engagement activities and more. The promo code for Women’s Day offer is Womensday50.

When: March 8-10

Where: Imagicaa Theme Park and Imagicaa Water Park, Khopoli

To book a place visit: imagicaaworld.com

Women in music

To celebrate the women of Thumri, Dadra, Ghazal and other Hindustani semi-classical forms, O Gaanewali is having two special shows for Women’s Day celebrations. Conceptualised and written by Avanti Patel, see the show celebrate the lives and music of the forgotten songstresses through their music.

When: March 7; 8:00 pm

Where: The Veda Kunba Theatre, Cintaa Tower, Near Kokilaben Hospital, Four Bungalows, Andheri (W), Mumbai

To book a place visit: ticketkhidakee.com

Dining experience for ladies

Celebrate women’s day with a brunch at Gigi, Mumbai’s most happening Euro-Japanese restaurant. Indulge in dining experience with great food and signature cocktails. They will offer a complimentary dessert to all women along with a customised note.

When: March 8; 12:00 noon and 3:00 pm

Where: Gigi, Next to Tim Hortons, Supreme Headquarters, Near Link Square Mall, 14th and 33rd Road, Linking Road, Bandra (W), Mumbai

To book a place contact: 91674 26006

Fun moments

Visit Balsa Utopia City on Women’s Day for party time complete with good food and drinks. Have a great time gaming and in entertainment all through the night. The entry fee is free but booking online gets you one drink free plus 30% discount on overall F&B bill.

When: March 8-9; 2:00 pm (on 8th) and 10:00 pm (on 9th)

Where: Balsa, Utopia City, Lower Parel, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in