Mumbai Events: From Sukhwinder Singh Live, Gin Festival To Pongal Feast, Here's What Happening In The City

Cocktails from your memories

TWINKLE DALAL

Poco Loco Tapas and Bar brings back the good old school days with their ‘Walk Down The Memory Lane’ theme for cocktail menu. They offer cocktails like Mango Thecha Margarita, Pan Pasand Daiquiri, Picante De la Casa and Bantai Soda. Enjoy!

Where: Poco Loco Tapas and Bar Khar and South Bombay outlets

To book a place contact: Khar (+ 91 9324191366) and South Bombay (+ 91 9321598326)

On a high note with Sukhwinder

Watch out all the Sukhwinder Singh fans as he will be performing at the Sukwinder Singh: Live in Concert. The concert will see the acclaimed singer will belt out his hits in his live-wire style. The fees is Rs 750 onwards.

When: Jan 19, 6:30 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai

To book a place contact: bookmyshow.com

The gin mode

It’s the time to gin up as the world’s biggest gin festival is here. The Gin Explorers Club: Retroverse Edition 2024 is in town where you get to try out a great selection of Indian as well as international gin brands along with good music and great food. There are workshops, tasting sessions, and shopping for everything under the sun. The fee is Rs 900 onwards.

When: Jan 20-21, 2:00 pm onwards

Where: Jio World Garden, Mumbai

To book a place contact: insider.in

Hone your comedy skills

To ace your funny bones, attend the ‘Zero to 60’ stand-up comedy workshop, a two-day event. It is open for anyone above the age of 18 and wants to hone up their talent. The special introductory price is Rs 3,000 plus taxes and will also receive a Level 1 completion certificate. There is be walk-in registration available.

When: Jan 14, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Where: DeadAnt, 14th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

A poetic act

Watching Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon is a must. The play is a NCPA presentation in collaboration with The Hoshruba Repertory and Art for Causes. It is on the life of the legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi. It is directed by Danish Husain, and written by Mir Ali Husain and Himanshu Bajpai. Also hear some of his iconic songs.

When: Jan 20, 7:00 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

To book a place contact: bookmyshow.com

Savour the Pongal moments

On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, be a part of the Pongal Pop-up by well-known food writer and culinary expert Gita Hari held at Holiday Inn. Celebrate the harvest festival with traditional delights from the kitchens of Tamil Nadu. From Paruppu Vadai, Poriyal, Koottu, curry, Shakkara Pongal to Semiyan Payasam and Neer Mor, eat a delectable and divine meal. The delights have been curated by Hari, who is also a veg food curator.

When: Jan 14 (Brunch), 12:00 noon onwards

Where: Holiday Inn, Mumbai

To book a place contact: + 91 9004617820

Know the Maharaja

If you want to know about the history of Air India, attend the Khaki Tours online talk #MaharajahMagic: A Legend Called Air India by Piyush Khaitan: Talk 209. The researcher and collector takes you on a trip down nostalgia of an airline that defines the country from even before independence. He will also do the talk through his extensive Air India memorabilia.

When: Jan 20, 6:00 pm

Where: Zoom

To book a place contact: khakitours.com

Dim sum and ladies lunch time

Come over at Hotel Marine Plaza where at Oriental Blossom, you will find deliciously authentic Asian menu crafted by Chef Huang. It includes all kinds of delights like Lung Fung Soup, Pok Choi Dumplings, Chicken Siu Mai, Fish in Chilly Black Bean Sauce and more. Also get introduced to the newly introduced dim sum menu. Oriental Blossom has also launched the specially curated Ladies Lunch menu for every gathering of the ladies. The price is Rs 1,095 + taxes per person for Dim Sum Menu and Rs 1,095 for Ladies Lunch Menu (Minimum 2 Ladies).

When: 12.30 pm to 2.45 pm

Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive, Mumbai

To book a place contact: +91 7045945121 and 022 22851212